The Binge reboot of Real Housewives of Sydney was a massive smash. Not only were we gifted with an incredible feud after Kate Adams declared she’d rather “swallow razorblades” than support Victoria Montano’s cashmere collection, but Nicole O’Neil didn’t even turn up to the messy reunion.

And honestly? Thank God the show did so well, because it means we’re back on track to have countless seasons of Real Housewives of Sydney. Culture isn’t dead, guys.

Real Housewives of Sydney Season Three

Will there be a new season of Real Housewives of Sydney?

Yes, and I can’t wait! In February, The Daily Telegraph’s Sunday Confidential reported that Binge has officially commissioned Season Three, with filming set to start in April 2024. There’s apparently a new production team and executive producer at the helm, with an insider saying that Terry Biviano is key to the show’s success. Krissy Marsh also told Daily Mail that the housewives were “super proud” of Season Two and accidentally spilled that there may be some familiar faces joining Season Three. I’m intrigued…

Which cast members are returning for Real Housewives of Sydney Season Three?

According to Sunday Confidential, most of the OG cast will be back on our screens. This includes Victoria, Kate, Krissy, Terry Sally Obermeder and Caroline Gaultier. Personally, I can’t wait for #FurGate to continue between Kate and Victoria.

Has anyone been fired?

It’s been reported that Nicole O’Neil has been dropped from the Real Housewives of Sydney Season Three due to her “frustrating” behaviour.

We might have seen the last of Nicole O’Neil on RHOS. (Credit: Instagram @nicolegazaloneil)

Sunday Confidential claims that producers didn’t offer a contract to Nicole for RHOS Season Three. Since she missed the finale due to a “family commitment”, it’s not too surprising.

“What annoyed them the most was when O’Neil refused to attend the reunion and that she apparently spent two full days in her hotel room in Tokyo after a fight with fellow castmate Terry Biviano, which infuriated producers trying to get content for the show,” the outlet reported.

Are there any new housewives?

Yes! There’s going to be some new blood to spice things up, with Sunday Confidential reporting that producers are looking for Nicole’s replacement.

The publication claims that they’ve met with jeweller Heidi Onisforou, Eastern suburbs mum Jacquie Blaze and Laser Clinics Australia owner Linda Rogan. Jacquie attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Sydney with Terry and Kate earlier this year, so I reckon these rumours have some substance.

Krissy also told Daily Mail that we could see some familiar faces pop up from Season One, which aired in 2017. “We wish they were on Season Two, but, you know. Hasta la vista, baby. They might be back – just saying,” she spilled. At the time, Nicole squashed this tea, saying that Krissy was just “spreading rumours” and that “she knows nothing”.

What have the cast of Real Housewives of Sydney said about Season Three?

Krissy has hinted that RHOS Season Three will see their daughters join the chaos. “The daughters are taking over next season,” she told Daily Mail. “We’re super proud of what we’ve created. It’s been highly entertaining and has sold to so many countries… [Season Three is] going to be pretty much the same, but more into our lives.”

Nicole also previously told Yahoo! Lifestyle that she wanted to come back for Season Three… so that’s awkward. “I’m hoping that I will be welcome back for Season Three, because there’s still a lot more that I’d like to share and say,” she said at the time.

When will Real Housewives of Sydney Season Three be released?

At this stage, filming hasn’t started yet but we reckon that it’ll either be released at the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025.

Is there a trailer yet?

Not yet, but stay tuned!

PEDESTRIAN.TV has reached out to Binge and Nicole for comment.