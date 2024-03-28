Real Housewife Bethenny Frankel Claims She Was Punched On The Street Amid String Of Attacks

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses violence.

A string of TikTokers from New York have come forward to share that they have been punched randomly on the street by strangers. One of the latest victims to come forward recounting the random act of violence is none other than Real Housewives star Bethenny Frankel.

Usually a TikTok trend is an entertaining event, where people of various backgrounds come together online to share their own spin on a meme, dance, or challenge. However, this unfortunate ‘trend’ has seen more than 30 women take to the app to share how they were victim to a horrific act of violence in New York.

Real Housewife Bethenny Frankel has been included in this disappointing saga after she commented on a video posted by TikTok user Mikayla Toninato (@mikaylatoninato) , which currently has more than 1.5 million likes.

“I was literally like leaving class, I turned the corner and I was looking down and I was looking at my phone, and like texting, and then out of nowhere, this man just came up and hit me in the face,” said Toninato.

Frankel then commented on the video sharing her own experience, however it has since been deleted.

“This is insane bc this happened to me a few months ago but I was embarrassed to say. I was on the Upper West Side. I was taking video of a bakery,” wrote Frankel.

As well as Frankel and Toninato, dozens of other women from New York have shared similarly harrowing stories, including Halley Kate (@halleykate) who’s video received almost five million likes.

“I was literally just walking, and a man came up and punched me in the face,” Kate said, through tears.

Another woman, Olivia Brand (@olivia.brand), shared how her assailant apparently said “Sorry!” before punching her.

The full collection of women who’ve come forward saying they were randomly punched can be found here, with some videos generating millions of views, and millions of concerns.

Because what TF is going on here???

Well, one man who police believe to have allegedly been an assailant has been arrested.

40-year-old Skiboky Stora was charged with assault on Wednesday, in connection with Kate’s random attack. However, New York police did not confirm if Stora was involved in any of the other dozens of attacks.

While finding one alleged attacker has provided comfort to the woman who was hurt by him, concerns that a heinous game has spread around New York, in which young people are dared to sucker-punch strangers in an attempt to knock them out.

According to Daily Mail, the game has a long history and dates back to 1992. However it has seen resurgences in recent years, cropping back up in 2017, 2021, and 2022.

Stay safe out there, folks.