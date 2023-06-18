The Now-Defunct Real Housewives Of Brisbane Cast Has Leaked Online & Fuck This Woulda Been Good

We’ve finally found out who would’ve starred in the now-shelved first season of The Real Housewives of Brisbane and boy would this have been a treat.

Fleur Madden, a Brisbane-based entrepreneur and CEO who was also asked to be on the show, told The Sunday Mail that five or six women were approached to take part.

Madden took to Instagram to elaborate, writing “Brisbane’s worst kept secret was that Real Housewives of Brisbane was coming and it WAS … till it wasn’t and they decided to film in Sydney again.

“I was delighted to have been put forward for the show to showcase what a strong working mum/ business woman looks like on TV and change up the stereotype of a ‘housewife’.

“Hopefully it swings back Brisbane’s way one day because we have so much to offer don’t you think?”

credit: @fleurcmadden via Instagram

Another person who received a tap on the shoulder was Sonia Stradiotto, a Gold Coast business owner in the field of couture.

Stradiotto’s company, Sonia Stradiotto Couture, specialises in high-end fashion design for special events and has done so for the past 33 years.

credit: @soniastradiottocouture via Instagram

Next was Jimena Alejandra, an Argentine ex-lawyer who now runs her own jewellery design business under the same name.

credit: @byjimenaalejandra via Instagram

Australia’s most influential woman in property for 2023, Sarah Hackett, was also asked to be a part of the show but declined the offer.

credit: @sarahhackettatplace via Instagram

According to Madden, no contracts were ever signed but the casting choices were fairly set in stone.

“They were specifically looking for business women and women that had their own success, they were trying to make it different,” she told The Sunday Mail.

“This is why I wanted to be involved in the show, because I wouldn’t have wanted to be involved in a show that was negative to women in any way.”

So there you go!

What could’ve been…

For more info on the upcoming The Real Housewives of Sydney season, peep our full explainer.