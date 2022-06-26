At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The latest season of The Real Housewives of Melbourne drew mixed responses from fans and as a result, apparently the iconic reality show is now on the chopping block.

During the Logies last week, The Herald Sun asked an unnamed source connected to the show if Season 6 was a possibility. They responded: “No, those girls fucked it up.”

Faaaaaaaaaark!

When they say “those girls”, I just know they’re not talking about our OG queens Janet Roach, Jackie Gillies and Gamble Breaux (Gamble joined in Season 2 but she’s so damn iconic, you’d think she were an OG).

Nah, I’m fairly certainly they’re referring to the newcomers who sadly fell flat and dragged the season down.

As Janet put it on Instagram, they “did not test well.”

The report added that new Housewives Cherry Dipietrantonio, Kyla Kirkpatrick, Simone Elliott and “bizarre miscast” Anjali Rao “didn’t add much, if any, magic to the reality circus”. Points were made there.

With that said, all hope is not lost as there’s been speculation that if Foxtel drops the show (like they dropped the ill-fated Real Housewives of Sydney), another streamer or broadcaster might pick it up.

It doesn’t take a barrister to figure out what (or rather who) the show needs in order to bring back the viewers.

And in fact it was recently rumoured that the powers that be at the network were in the midst of giving fans just what they want for the new season.

International goss guru Deuxmoi shared some sneaky intel, claiming OG Melbourne Housewives Gina Liano and Lydia Schiavello were in talks to return to the show for Season 6 after the most recent season “plunked in the ratings.”

In a blind item shared to Deux’s IG Story, an anonymous follower wrote:

“For all the Aussie followers – I have it on good authority that Gina and Lydia may be returning for next season of the Melbourne Housewives, after the latest season plunked in the ratings.”

READ MORE Watching Garbage Fire Reality Shows Like MAFS & Real Housewives Has Helped Ease My Anxiety

Gina and Lydia were mainstays on The Real Housewives of Melbourne for its first four seasons before taking a step back.

While Gina stated at the time that she was leaving to return to her legal career, the reason behind Lydia’s exit has always been clouded in mystery.

During my interview with my favourite Aussie Housewife, Jackie Gillies, she discussed Gina’s decision to “bow out”.

“I spoke to Gina and one of the reasons why she left is because she wants to concentrate on law again, she’s fallen back in love with law and right now at this time in her life, she wants to concentrate on helping people,” she said.

“So she wanted to bow out quietly and I respect that!”

Meanwhile Gamble recently discussed her magic formula for a successful new Real Housewives of Melbourne season: “I’d love to do a new season with Lydia, Gina, Janet, Pettifleur [Berenger], Chyka [Keebaugh], Jackie,” she told the Herald Sun.

She added that newcomer Simone Elliott should also return, along with Simone’s sister.

Sounds like a solid plan to me!

The Real Housewives of Melbourne is now streaming on Foxtel Now.