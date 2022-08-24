Apparently Several Iconic Real Housewives Have Been Fired & Replaced With Former Cast Members

We don’t wanna alarm anyone, but apparently several Real Housewives casts are having major “face lifts”, according to a Deuxmoi source.

The goss guru has mutiple Real Housewives insiders in her pocket and she’s accurately predicted major moments in the past, so it’s defs worth delving into them (although take these with a grain of salt, of course!).

According to one insider, RHOBH in particular will see some major changes after the current season, which is now streaming on Hayu with new eps dropping every Thursday.

And let me tell ya, shit’s getting WILD.

But not as wild as the shake-ups that are apparently on the way.

“Nothing is official until the reunion tapes but I am hearing Diana [Jenkins] and [Lisa] Rinna are out. Producers are done with Rinna,” the sneaky source said.

“Crystal [Minkoff] and Dorit [Kemsley] may be moved to ‘friend of’ but Crystal might be done! She told another cast member she’s just not happy with her portrayal on the show.”

Jenkins [left] and Rinna [right] are apparently donezo after this season. (Credit: Instagram)

As for controversial Housewife Erika Girardi, she “will be there until (or if) indicted.”

While Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais are all “safe.”

In place of the fired and demoted Housewives will be the return of some iconic Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars including Kim Richards, Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville.

And finally, the source claimed Shaquille O’Neal’s ex Sheree Zampino will “probably stay on as a friend of.”

As for the Real Housewives of New York legacy series, titled RHONY: Legacy, another Deuxmoi source claimed the cast includes Luann de Lesseps, Jill Zarin, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, Tinsley Mortimer and Kelly Killoren Bensimon.

Notice someone missing?

Not Bethenny Frankel, she was obviously not returning as she said on her podcast numerous times that the network “can’t afford me.”

The bigger absence is longtime Housewife Ramona Singer.

There have been loads of rumours that Singer had been fired due to an alleged racist incident on the set of the cursed RHONY Season 13.

And the final spot of tea is that the revamped RHONY will feature a slew of younger influencers, much to the dismay of OG fans.

Apparently Bravo has added new women who are “already strong in the influencer space, and they are more aspirational,” an insider told Page Six.

One of said influencers includes Texan fashion influencer Lizzy Savetsky who boasts 200K followers on Insta.

“Bravo found people aren’t responding as well to the constant bickering and fighting of the [previous] cast,” the insider told the mag.

“They’re hoping that this new cast will be a bit more inspiring and attract the younger audience.”

Aussie Vera Wang executive Priya Shukla is also in early discussions.

All this tea is via spicy sources so nothing’s confirmed just yet but we’re living for every single goddamn sip of tea!

A bevy of Real Housewives shows are now streaming on Hayu so jump on it ASAP for some bonkers, table-flipping entertainment.