Reality TV stans are gonna have to wait a lil longer for the new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as filming on Season 12 has been halted due to COVID.

TMZ and People reported that three Housewives, Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna, have all tested positive to COVID.

A source close to the show told Variety that production was initially halted but has since continued with the rest of the cast, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Kyle Richards and Crystal Minkoff, but the infected three have been “side-lined.”

The show is soon set to take its holiday break, to allow the women to recover.

Beauvais shared an update on Twitter, revealing that her sons have tested negative, and that she feels all g.

She wrote, “Thankful to be vaccinated and to not be showing symptoms.”