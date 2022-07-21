RHOBH’s Kyle Spilled Bulk Tea About Ex Cast Members, Kris Jenner & A Real Housewives Biopic

Whether or not she’s your favourite RHOBH star, there’s no denying the mammoth contribution Kyle Richards has had to Real Housewives.

From her tumultuous relationship with her sisters to her many friendship entanglements, Kyle has consistently brought us gripping storylines. She is undoubtedly the anchor of the diamond-touting series.

So I was thrilled to learn that when Hayu was sending a Real Housewife to Australia to promote the wild new season of RHOBH that the chosen Housewife was the queen of Beverly Hills.

Here, I chatted to Kyle about everything from what we can expect next on the show, if her journey is *really* coming to an end and which cast member will probably never return.

Pour yourself a glass of pinot, shit’s about to get real!

Hey Kyle! You recently frightened fans, including myself, by announcing that you may step away from the show one day. What prompted that and do you still feel that way?

Well this is where you say something and that’s the headline. I actually had to apologise to my producers because I didn’t say I’m leaving, but I said obviously one day I will. Of course I think about it! And they just took that and ran with it. And everyone was freaking out but that’s not what I meant!

Of course I have my moments. Last week I was like, “I’m done!” But you can’t do a show like this and not have those moments. I don’t know when that day will be, but obviously I’ve been here a long time.

Hypothetically, if you were to leave… You’re the queen of Beverly Hills, so who would you hand your crown to from the current cast?

Oh lord, that is not a question I’ve ever been asked before! Oh god…

Remember that iconic finale episode where you’re all in your lush backyard and everyone cheers’d you and said you are the queen of Beverly Hills. Who is next after you?

That is really dangerous territory for me. OK, Andy Cohen! [laughs]

If I answer that, I’m going to be killed by so many of the girls so I don’t even dare to go there.

Do you and the gals have a group chat where you live text about the new episodes as they air?

Yes!

What kind of stuff has been said during recent episodes?

Well, I got some anxiety from the show so I’ve had to tune off a little bit.

I would actually text Teddi Mellencamp who’s not even on the show anymore but she does this podcast talking about it, so I’ll text her and be like: “Did you see the show!? How bad??? Tell me what’s happening!”

And she’ll say, “So and so said this, so and so did that and it’s really bad…”

And I’d be like: “That’s all I need to know, bye! Love you!”

Teddi would actually be a great sounding board for that, I imagine!

She was a great Housewife! It’s so funny how people come in and they either love you or hate you. Sometimes people love someone who’s not really likeable in real life or hate somebody who’s actually an amazing person. It’s so frustrating.

She was a great Housewife! She was so honest and puts everything out there.

Have you been watching Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2?

I’ve been on holidays since it came out but I’ve heard amazing things about it and obviously I know a lot of people on the show. We’ve got two Beverly Hills girls on there.

I am dying to see it. It’s been really interesting for me to see the clips on Instagram of Brandi [Glanville] and Taylor [Armstrong] going at it. It brings back some baaaad memories!

There’s one scene where they’re arguing and Brandi says “All I can think about is that stupid cat meme!”

I’m in the cat meme!

You are! And you also appear in some of the flashbacks on Girls Trip. You’ve gotta watch it!

I can’t wait to see that, that’s going to be the first thing I binge when I get home.

Hang this in The Louvre, pls.

At one point Brandi says you’re still mates, which is nice.

She’s texts me all the time. It’s so funny to see this other side of her now. She says the nicest things and that was not our relationship when she was on the show.

That was so long ago and people grow and change.

Exactly! We’ve all evolved and hopefully everyone has learned from their mistakes.

Speaking of the good old days, what are the chances of your sister Kim returning?

I would hope the chances are big! She was amazing on the show, people love my sister Kim. She’s so funny.

You guys make such a great one-two punch, and now with Kathy on the show, we’d love to see the power of three!

I know, I know. Kim did not come on this season but I know so many people would love to have her on again.

I just always think of my sister in that confessional when she fell off her chair. Sometimes I’ll randomly think about that. Only Kim. She was just like “ahhh” then falls out of frame. So funny!

She has so many funny quirks, like the turtles. She’s such an icon.

I know!

Kyle and Kim raising hell at a RHOBH reunion.

Since you’re super tight with Andy Cohen, I’m sure you’d be privy to casting decisions, right? Are there any famous faces that we would know who were approached to be Housewives but said no or were almost cast but pulled out?

Actually, no. I actually don’t.

Well on that subject, what are the chances of Kris Jenner ever joining, even as a friend?

None. Zero. That woman has so much on her plate. I love her, she’s like family to me. We were all close before all this craziness: her show, my show, Kim [Kardashian] and Paris [Hilton] fame.

It’s nice to have that connection with someone I knew before all this. I mean, she was close to my mum too!

But no, she’s too busy.

OK I’ve got another cheeky question for you: do you know of any ex-Beverly Hills Housewives who almost returned then didn’t?

Nope! I mean, Camille [Meyer] came back a couple of times as a friend.

Do you think she’ll ever come back full-time?

Nope. [laughs]

I’m loving the honesty! Bethenny Frankel recently gave her Mount Rushmore of Real Housewives which included herself, Nene Leakes, Teresa Giudice and LVP. Now, I think you should take LVP’s place since you’ve outlived her on Housewives. But who would be your Mount Rushmore of Housewives?

Well thank you. Nene, absolutely. Teresa. Bethenny, even though she didn’t give me that… and we’re friends!

I love when that photo pops up of the two of you from back in the day. I think people forget just how far back you guys go.

I know! It was 1992, I think. We dated the same guy.

Oh yes, I know this story! Yes, yes, yes!

I don’t know where that guy is now. Sometimes I think, ‘What ever happened to him?’

So what can you tell us about Mauricio’s new show? Will you pop up in it at all?

No… I’m not allowed, actually.

Do you know what it’s about?

Real estate. Our company the agency.

Kyle Richards with a fan.

I have this wild fantasy of a Real Housewives biopic being made one day that explores what really went on behind-the-scenes during the making of the franchise. Almost like the David Quinn book, but a biopic of it-

I actually wanted to do a show about that! A scripted version.

Oh really? Like that show UnREAL that explores The Bachelor.

Right!

Do you think it’ll happen? Maybe down the track?

Like I said want to do something like that but I think it’s too much information. I think it needs to stay where it’s at right now, as a reality show.

Who would play you?

Both in unison: Kacey Musgraves! [laughs]

Everyone always says we look similar. I posted something and she DM’d me, “Hi twin!” Which is a huge compliment.

People used to always compare me to Demi Moore, that we look alike and sound alike, and now it’s Kacey Musgraves and I’m like, great! I’m getting younger!

Give us a bit of what we can expect from the rest of the season!

Ugh, worse and worse drama. More problems. This is just the beginning.

Look, I will say this… Unlike certain other cities, Beverly Hills is all killer, no filler. There’s no bad seasons, if you ask me. You guys consistently bring it and I look forward to my Thursdays every week!

I’m so happy to hear that! It’s great to hear it from someone else’s perspective because I’m obviously too close to the situation.

‘Cos for example, it must’ve been heart-wrenching for you to watch the demise of RHONY. A show that was once so great start to crumble. Whereas you guys have remained consistently killer!

I am really proud of that. When people say we’re the number one show and like, we’ve done over 250 episodes. I’m really grateful, it’s crazy to be on the top all these years.

I think it’s the magic of the cast. The Beverly Hills cast is really something.

It is just absolute mayhem and out of control.

And that’s what we’re here for!

And I think for our show, honestly, our relationships are really genuine. I learned when I did the Ultimate Girls Trip that they all stab each other in the back.

We’re all fighting, not all, but we argue about a topic or something, but no one’s trying to get you and stab you in the back.

And I’ve learned that almost every other cast is like that! But don’t get it twisted, in the beginning of Beverly Hills, that was definitely happening! But it’s not like that anymore.

That’s so true, because recently you guys have had so many real life incidents occur, like Dorit’s robbery and Rinna’s mum passing away and you’re all genuinely there for one another.

It was so heartwarming to see those pap pics of all you guys flocking to Dorit after the robbery.

We really genuinely are tight like that and I’m really grateful for these relationships that I have with the women, on and off the show.

