Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley was allegedly held at gunpoint at her California mansion last night.

As reported by Page Six, the invasion took place at 10.50pm on Thursday (Wednesday in the US) at Kemsley’s Encino home just one day after she returned from a trip to London.

At the time, Kemsley was asleep in her bedroom when she woke up to two men allegedly standing in her room.

In response, Kemsley said: “Don’t hurt my babies. Don’t kill me.” (Her two children were also sleeping in the house at the time).

“I’m a mother,” she said.

To which one of the men allegedly responded, “Kill her.”

According to US Weekly, three male intruders ransacked her house for 20 minutes before taking off with US$100,000 (approx. $132,000) worth of handbags and jewellery.

After the robbery, Dorit Kemsely immediately called police and her husband Paul ‘PK’ Kemsley, who was in London.

The RHOBH star is reportedly traumatised from the incident, and fellow stars Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna and Teddi Mellencamp all visited Kemsley in support.

Dorit Kemsley has not issued a statement at this time.