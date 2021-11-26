During The Bachelorette 2021, the contestants had to hand over their Instagram passwords to the producers to make posts on their behalf.

But now that the show is over, most of the stars have been handed back their ‘grams and they’ve made a bunch of sweet posts about last night’s finale ep. Well, some of them have.

Let’s dive into them, shall we?

Beau Tauwhara

Although Beau was yeeted out of The Bachelorette 2021 early on, he still appears to be super stoked for the happy couple.

Beau shared two Instagram Stories, writing: “Love you brother, you two are perfect together.”

Adding, “FKN LORRRD.”

What a lovely man.

Beca Pressing

As for Beca, she praised Jamie-Lee Dayz, writing: “I cannot express how kind, caring and thoughtful this girl is. She deserves the world.”

I couldn’t bloody agree more, BTW. I interviewed her this morning and she is an ANGEL. Have a read of our chat here.

Jess Franklin

Jess also praised my girl Jamie-Lee as well as Brooke for bringing much-needed representation to our screens, writing: “It’s so powerful to see two queer women on Australian National TV!”

Although she admitted that we “still have a lot of progress to make,” which is very fair!

And, of course, The Bachelorette 2021 runner-up Darvid deserved a sweet shoutout!

Jessica Debono

Jessica wrote that the image of Jamie-Lee and Brooke together, “regardless of the outcome, is so powerful.”

She also reminded The Bachelorette 2021 fans that the fact that Brooke chose a bloke “does not make her any less queer!”

Amen, girl!

There’s a whole bunch of ex contestants who have their accounts back but haven’t posted a single thing about Bachie, nor have they congratulated Brooke on their page, but look, I get it! If it were my ex, I’d probs still be feeling pretty raw too.

