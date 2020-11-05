Welp, that’s it. Bachelorette 2020 is donezo and as revealed on Instagram earlier this morn, one of two sisters found love.

ICYMI: Becky Miles revealed earlier this morn that while she’s stoked for her younger sis, she herself did not succeed in finding a match as she’s called it quits with her winner, Pete Mann.

“Thank you to everyone for coming on this incredible and crazy journey with Elly and I. We came into this experience wanting a fairy tale ending for the two of us, and while I am thrilled that Elly found her person in Frazer, unfortunately things didn’t work out with Pete and I,” she wrote.

“Although I wasn’t lucky enough to find my person this time around, I am grateful for this opportunity and leave with fond memories and no regrets.”

She concluded, “I wish Pete happiness and all the best in his search for love.”

A bunch of ex Bachie stars have taken to the comments section to commend her for putting herself out there.

Jessica Brody, who you’ll remember from this year’s Bachelor In Paradise, wrote: “You have such a great soul! I have no doubt there is a lovely man out there waiting for you.”

Her BIP co-star Brittany Hockley added, “You put yourself out there and you should be proud…”

And, ofc, Elly wrote: “Love you sissy xx.”

Meanwhile Bachelorette winner Pete Mann (can we still call him that?), who won Becky’s heart on the show but ended up calling it quits shortly after filming the finale, addressed the whole shebang.

“The Bachelorette was such an amazing experience and one I’ll always remember. I came on this show to follow my heart and find love but unfortunately in the end true love was not meant to be.”

“Becky is a wonderful woman and I wish her nothing but happiness in life and love. It is truly what she deserves,” he added.

“I also want to take this opportunity to wish @ellymiles and @fneate_3 all the best with their romance. Two great humans who are perfect for one another.”

Bachelorette contestant Damien Stone commented, “True to yourself until the end, Pete. Pleasure getting to know you mate.”

Becky’s younger sis Elly also wrote a lengthy post following the finale. Have a peek below:

“What a ride! I just want to thank everyone for their support and kind words to Frazer and I. What an incredible experience to have been on. So much love to my beautiful Sister, Bec,” she wrote.

“I’m so proud of you for putting yourself out of your comfort zone, being so vulnerable and wearing your heart on your sleeve. I honestly wouldn’t have been able to do this experience without you. Also, thank you to everyone behind the scenes for taking such good care of us. I’m so happy that we have gotten to this point to finally have everything out in the open and we can get cracking on making some epic memories together.”

“Good times ahead,” she finished.

Her beau Frazer Neate also addressed his Bachelorette win on the ‘gram, writing: “he secret’s finally out.”

“Coming into the mansion I didn’t know what I was going to get out of this experience. I’m glad I stepped out of my comfort zone and opened my heart up… I got to meet Elly, such a kind and genuine person. I can’t wait to see what the future has in store… exciting times to come.”

Bachelorette runner-up Joe Woodbury shared a pic where he looks v. pensive and forlorn and wrote:

Sometimes things don’t work out, no matter how much we want them to, and that’s just life. I’ve said from the beginning of this whole experience that I’m a firm believer of fate, and that everything happens for a reason, and for me this means that it hasn’t been my fate to find love here. I hold my head high knowing I stuck by who I am, and know that I put everything on the table with how I felt. Cannot thank everyone enough for their messages of love and support, from my family and friends, to people I haven’t even met before, you’ve all helped me through this experience and for that I am so grateful. To both Elly and Becky, you are both incredible women and carried yourself so well throughout the entire journey, you both deserve great things and I truely hope you find what you are after in life ! For me, this means that my search for love continues

And finally, Bachelorette runner-up Adrian Baena wrote, “What an adventure. First off I would like to thank Channel 10, Warner Brothers and all the crew involved, you guys were awesome!”

“To the Boys! Couldn’t have asked for a better bunch of lads You know I love you all and I’ll see you guys soon. YTB!!”

He then addressed Elly, writing: “It was such a pleasure to have shared this journey with you. I wish you and Frazer all the best. Just don’t go trespassing anymore.”

And then Becky: “You are an amazing person thank you for being so honest and true to yourself. I’ve never experienced such a unique connection before and although I really thought I’d found my person, this heartbreak isn’t going to stop me from picking up the pieces and trying again. To find love, you truly have to let yourself be vulnerable, let those walls down and give it your all. When you find love, it’s that special warm feeling that makes life have meaning and I can’t wait to feel it again!!!”

He concluded, “If this experience taught me anything is that I am ready to find love and to start a family of my own. Much Love Mufasas. Peace out.”

God damn, what a journey. Goodbye, Bachelorette 2020.