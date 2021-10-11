We’re gearing up for the brand new season of The Bachelorette 2021 and excitement is at an all-time high! Not just because we’re finally seeing some diversity on the show with the very first Indigenous / bisexual Bachelorette, Brooke Blurton, but also because the list of contestants has leaked and there’s some familiar faces on there!

In the latest episode of the So Dramatic! podcast, host Megan Pustetto shared a bunch of “honourable mentions” who appear on the new season and wouldn’t ya bloody know it? There are a bunch of folks who already have Bachie ties because reality TV is one incestuous cesspit.

First up there’s Jamie-Lee Dayz, who appeared alongside Brooke on Honey Badger’s season of The Bachelor.

Jamie-Lee can be seen in the latest Bachelorette trailer, in which she revealed she’s been crushing on Brooke for ages.

“Brooke and I spent a lot of time together in the [Bachelor] house. We just clicked,” Jamie-Lee reveals in the trailer. “I definitely think it was more than just friends.”

Back when the gals were on The Bachelor together, an insider told So Dramatic! that the pair had “chemistry in the mansion and were definitely more than friends.”

Jamie-Lee later denied the rumour while speaking to Mamamia, saying “It’s definitely not true. I have a lot of love for Brooke and she’s such a legend but we’re definitely just friends.”

But perhaps there really was something to the rumours?

Next up is Carissa Croft, a.k.a. the bestie and ex-roommate of fellow bisexual Bachie star, Megan Marx. Spicy!

Then there’s Beau, a.k.a. @theinkedshooter, who boasts 109k followers on Instagram. The famous photog is mates with Shannon Karaka and Sam Vescio and who were on Becky and Elly Miles’ season of The Bachelorette.

And finally, there’s said to be a dude entering the mansion who’s the ex-boyfriend of one of the gals on Matt Agnew’s season, Nikki Ferris (the one who dressed up as a cheerleader during her almighty entrance).

The Bachelorette producers must legit trawl the Facebook friends lists of ex-Bachie stars when casting for new seasons. It’s the only way to explain this. It really is.

The Bachelorette 2021 kicks off on October 20th 2021. Keen. Keen. Keen!