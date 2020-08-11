In just over 24 hours, The Bachelor 2020 will be in our lives and literally all we’ll care about is the fresh batch of tea.

But it looks like we don’t needa wait ’til then to cop some goss ‘cos there’s a spicy rumour going ’round and I’m LIVING for it.

According to a sneaky Bachie source, producers struggled to find gals willing to sign on for the show. Not ‘cos Locky Gilbert isn’t good looking enough (‘cos he is. He most definitely is).

I mean… (Credit: Ten)

But because people weren’t down with the fact that Locky spends six months a year living in Bali, where he owns the Four Elements Adventure tourism company.

“There was a revolving door of women, it was quite a headache for casting,” a production insider told Woman’s Day.

“A lot of women were disinterested – it was just hard to get them to sign up and compete for a guy who spends half his life in another country.”

The insider continued, “The first weeks of filming were quite awkward because of all that… the girls had to really be encouraged by producers to take the process seriously and put it all on the line for him.”

Ok, but why does this make me even more fkn keen to see it? Let the chaos begin!

The Bachelor kicks off tomorrow night at 7:30 on Ten. Head here to meet the ladies and stalk them on Insta.