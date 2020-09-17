Jamie Doran Posts A Wild List Of Requirements You Need To Sign On For Bachie And, Uh, Wow

Thanks for signing up!

Do you or any of your guy mates fancy being 20201’s Bachie? Well now’s your chance, ‘cos The Bachelor producers are looking for a leading lad.

Ten’s sending ’round an application for next season which features a range of questions that Bachie hopefuls must answer.

You’ve got run of the mill ones, like:

What makes you happy & sad?

When did you last cry and why?

What is your worst feature?

Then there are some spicy as hell ones, like:

Do you have skeletons in your closet, e.g. jilted lovers, sex tapes, sexually explicit photos of you that have been distributed or disseminated without your permission?

As the application became a viral topic of conversation online, Bachelor In Paradise star Jamie Doran ripped into the show by posting a list on Insta of what he believed their actual prerequisites to be.

His list ranged from performing “like a monkey” to knowing “at least one of the incoming female contestants” to laughing “at Osher’s jokes”.

Have a peek below, as shared by So Dramatic! podcast.

Hey, hey, hey, that’s where we draw the line, pal. I will NOT stand idly by as you diss Osher.

He is a goddamn hoot.

It comes after the Bachelorette star announced that he’s that he’s pursuing legal action against Channel Ten and Warner Bros. Australia over his portrayal on the most recent season of Bachelor In Paradise.

“This is not the news I wanted to post, but I feel I owe this to at least my family, friends, and also fans of The Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise,” he wrote in a note shared to Insta.

“After lengthy consideration, I’ve decided to begin legal proceedings against Network 10 & Warner Bros Australia.”

He concluded, “I’m not going to comment on this any further for the time being, and would appreciate it if people would respect my privacy.”

He later clarified the lawsuit in a subsequent Instagram post, insisting that there’s “a lot more at play here” than just editing.

“I know I said I wouldn’t comment any further, but the ‘wolves’ in the media have forced my hand,” he began.

“Don’t assume that my legal case against Network 10 and Warner Bros. is built around an ‘edit’.”