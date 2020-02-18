In utterly random news, The Bachelor‘s Chelsie McLeod has shut down rumours that she’s dating fellow Bachie star Jamie Doran. That’s it, that’s the introduction to this yarn.

Chelsie and Jamie both appeared in last year’s seasons of the Bachie franchise. Chelsie and bachelor Matt Agnew fell in love for a second, and then split a little while after the season wrapped up on telly. Bachelorette Angie Kent dumped Jamie towards the end of her season, because he was just a tad intense.

Anywho, Chelsie and Jamie were at an event recently with a whole slew of reality TV folk. They took pics with Ciarran Stott (The Bachelorette), Nick Furphy (Married At First Sight), and Jessica Brody (The Bachelor) to name a few. Nothing out of the ordinary, but it was one particular piccie that turned heads.

Jamie posted a cute pic of he and Chelsie with the caption: “The best thing to happen in 2019/20”, with a love heart emoji.

I MEAN… you can’t blame someone for thinking they’re a couple. It’s all there.

Naturally, the whole thing caused a kerfuffle and many took the picture as confirmation that Chelsie had 3000% moved on from Matt.

Chelsie has absolutely shat on that idea in an IG post and story.

“Can confirm I’m still SINGLE,” she captioned pictures from the event. Please note the #singleAF, #singlesinglesingle, and #single.

And just in case you missed that, she made it extra clear on her IG story.

“Can confirm I’m single,” she repeated. “Lol @jamiecdoran can’t be friends apparently.”

Right, well, there ya go.