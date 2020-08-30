Let’s be real, this year’s The Bachelor is a bit of a snoozefest (to say the least), so if you’re after some grade-A tea, you’re gonna have to turn to social media.

And ya boi Jamie Doran has got a piping hot Bachie conspiracy theory for us.

The Bachelor In Paradise star is claiming that the costume team over in the mansion kept a suit that he wore last year on Angie Kent’s season of The Bachelorette, and they’re using it for the Locky Gilbert promos.

“Ah, so that’s where the suit I left in the crack house (mansion) went! You’re welcome @locklangilbert,” he wrote.

“Budget cuts at 10? I mean, it was only the premiere.”

He then tagged ‘The Crack House’ as a location, along with our fave Bachie tea-spilling accounts, @bachiefunny, @bachiememesau and, of course, the @dramaticpodcast, clearly ‘cos he’s intent on getting this hot theory out there.

Interestingly, when I was piecing together a pic for this article, I jumped onto Google Images and tried to find a shot of Locky in said suit and it was intriguingly difficult to find.

There’s loads of pics of Jamie from Bachelorette promo in a variety of other suits, but it’s as if the pics of him in the suit in question has been scrubbed from the internet.

The plot thickens…

He later commented on a post about the whole shebang, writing: “Not much money in a show that gets 500,000 viewers an episode, and less ratings than Antiques Roadshow.”

Oi mate, say what you will about The Bachelor, but I WILL NOT stand idly by while you insult Antiques Roadshow. Have some respect.

But anyway, this is my new favourite conspiracy theory. Stay tuned for more.

READ MORE
Wild Report Claims Bachelor Producers ‘Hated Their Jobs’ This Year ’Cos Of Locky & Bella