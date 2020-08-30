Let’s be real, this year’s The Bachelor is a bit of a snoozefest (to say the least), so if you’re after some grade-A tea, you’re gonna have to turn to social media.

And ya boi Jamie Doran has got a piping hot Bachie conspiracy theory for us.

The Bachelor In Paradise star is claiming that the costume team over in the mansion kept a suit that he wore last year on Angie Kent’s season of The Bachelorette, and they’re using it for the Locky Gilbert promos.

“Ah, so that’s where the suit I left in the crack house (mansion) went! You’re welcome @locklangilbert,” he wrote.

“Budget cuts at 10? I mean, it was only the premiere.”

He then tagged ‘The Crack House’ as a location, along with our fave Bachie tea-spilling accounts, @bachiefunny, @bachiememesau and, of course, the @dramaticpodcast, clearly ‘cos he’s intent on getting this hot theory out there.

Interestingly, when I was piecing together a pic for this article, I jumped onto Google Images and tried to find a shot of Locky in said suit and it was intriguingly difficult to find.

There’s loads of pics of Jamie from Bachelorette promo in a variety of other suits, but it’s as if the pics of him in the suit in question has been scrubbed from the internet.

The plot thickens…

He later commented on a post about the whole shebang, writing: “Not much money in a show that gets 500,000 viewers an episode, and less ratings than Antiques Roadshow.”

Oi mate, say what you will about The Bachelor, but I WILL NOT stand idly by while you insult Antiques Roadshow. Have some respect.

But anyway, this is my new favourite conspiracy theory. Stay tuned for more.