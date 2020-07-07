Thanks for signing up!

Folks, it appears Locky Gilbert‘s season of The Bachelor will premiere next month.

Honestly, I don’t know if I can do both Bachie and Bachie in Paradise, one after the other. In saying that, I also live in Melbourne, so this could work.

According to The Australian, who spoke to Ten’s head of entertainment, The Bachelor 2020 will premiere next month. Stephen Tate told the newspaper that filming recently resumed with protocols in place to protect the cast and crew. They’re talking social distancing everywhere, at the rose ceremonies, at the cocktail parties, and in the mansion.

This season, The Bachelor will also feature virtual dates that took place during lockdown. That’s virtual single dates and group dates. Group. Virtual. Dates.

I’m not kidding.

“We would find ways for the show to continue in the same way that dating continues in the wider world,” Tate told The Australian. “We call it love in lockdown. They continued to virtually date, both as single dates and as group dates.”

Bloody hell.

Ten has yet to officially confirm / announce a release date, but the month of August is a start.

Bachelor in Paradise, meanwhile, will premiere July 15. Expect to see Helena Sauzier (Matt Agnew’s season), Jamie Doran (Angie Kent’s season), Cassandra Mamone (Matt Agnew’s season), Timm Hanly (Angie Kent’s season), Brittany Hockley (Honey Badger’s season), Mary Viturino (Matt Agnew’s season), Jake Ellis (Georgia Love’s season), Niranga Amarasinghe (Angie Kent’s season), Ciarran Stott (Angie Kent’s season), Abbie Chatfield (Matt Agnew’s season), Janey Birks (Richie Strahan’s season), Brittney Weldon (Honey Badger’s season) and Glenn Richards (Angie Kent’s season).

AND, Keira Maguire, the one and only.