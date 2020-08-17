If you thought we were *finally* past the bullshit from Angie Kent’s season of The Bachelorette now that Bachie In Paradise is over, think again because it appears Jamie Doran and Jess Glasgow are… mates?

Just to refresh your memory, Jess was *that* guy from Noosa who made a bunch of creepy comments towards Angie and female crew members before promptly getting yeeted out of the competition after Angie had the ultimate GTFO moment.

“You made me feel uncomfortable. You took it too far. You’re going to have to leave,” Angie said at the time.

But it wasn’t just Angie who disliked Jess, even Jamie (40) had his fair share of clashes with the honourary Demon Mayor of Noosa (not actually the mayor, just a councillor). But it appears they’ve decided to, you know, forget about all of Jess’ questionable behaviour and have shared a beer at the pub.

The eagle-eyed drama fiend Megan Pustetto behind the So Dramatic podcast took to Instagram to remind us all just how much the pair hated each other on the show, and just how wild it is that they appear to be good mates now.

Obviously, we know how much reality TV producers twist narratives but at this point, it’s pretty common knowledge that Jess did some questionable things and Jamie at least appeared to be really upset by it.

The move comes after Doran claimed to be taking legal action against Network 10 and Warner Bros Australia, for reasons currently unknown.

Oh what I would’ve given to be a fly on the wall in the Bachie mansion during Angie Kent’s season. The tea truly was piping hot.