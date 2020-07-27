Today on Mystery Source Monday, a Bachelor insider has blabbed about what really happened behind the scenes. As always, grab your grain of salt.

In last Thursday’s episode, Jamie Doran packed his bags and threatened to leave the show after best mate Timm Hanly almost did the same. Jamie didn’t want to be on the series without Timm, and was distraught at the thought of waking up on Fiji without him. But according to the source, that was only half of it. Apparently, the 40-year-old also wanted to leave the show because he wasn’t happy with the way producers were painting him.

“He wanted out – he’d had enough of the stage-five clinger stuff and hated that all the women were saying he was too old for them,” the source told Women’s Day.

They added, “He was determined – he was headed for that airport and was going to fly home. He was feeling so low.”

The source said Jamie made it all the way to the bus stop before producers spent 30 minutes convincing him to return to the villas.

Jamie aside, the source also revealed your friendly neighbour pie man, Jackson Garlick, hooks up with a producer during his time on the show. Jackson hasn’t arrived in Paradise just yet, so stay tuned for his entrance. He’ll probably be carrying a pie. It isn’t clear if Jackson and the producer are still together or not, but “they definitely gave it a red hot go” after filming wrapped up. Make of that what you will.

And lastly, the source talked about ID necklaces. Disguised as a cute accessory, all the contestants wore necklaces with their first initial to help people remember their names.

“While some of the stars managed to keep relevant after their season, a lot faded into obscurity and some of them genuinely didn’t know who some of the others were,” another source told Women’s Day. So producers came up with the ID necklaces.

Bachelor in Paradise continues tonight, 7.30pm on Channel 10.