OMG OMG OMG, after a couple of weeks of Bachelor In Paradise we are officially team Glenn. It has happened. All hail our emotionally mature man who knows what he wants and isn’t afraid to call people out on their shit.

In tonight’s episode, notorious Bachie shit-stirrer Keira Maguire entered Paradise and promptly caused some ~dramaaaaaa~ at the dinner table.

But after some serious beef between her and Alisha, who tried to diffuse the situation and talk about it one-on-one in private, Glenn stepped in to call Keira the fuck out on her shit.

After asserting that she was here for love (you know, the whole “right reasons” bullshit we witness every season), she quickly proved that she’s also here to stir some shit. Honestly, anyone with half a brain cell could tell you that the producers likely only brought her back for her entertainment factor. I mean, she *is* entertaining, but tonight’s drama was just a little bit uncalled for.

Basically, he called her out on asserting that she Alisha talking about her was poor form, but when *she* was the one talking shit, it’s all gravy, baby.

Keira’s face at the end after Glenn’s verbal slap #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/86bCoZJSUX — iampoopsmcgee (@iampoopsmcgee1) July 26, 2020

Glenn – show 'em how it's done son. #BachelorInParadiseAU — Osher Günsberg (@oshergunsberg) July 26, 2020

And as it turns out, Glenn finally showing his personality has boosted his hotness level through the fucking ROOF. Yes boy, get it!

I never thought I would be frothing over Glenn because I had no idea who he was 2 weeks ago but here we are#BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/cd0u3tTDF7 — Allison 'Defund The Police' (@infiniteallien) July 26, 2020

He went from bland, white bread to a hot piece of toast and the internet is hungry.

Even with his cringe-worthy Southern Cross tattoo, the internet still reckons our boy Glenn (no, not Elon & Grimes’ bebe) could get it.

Trying to work out if I can get over Glenn’s southern cross tatt and fall in love with him yet #BachelorInParadiseAU — Jen (@jenbrec) July 26, 2020

Now if you’ll excuse me, it’s time to desperately swipe through the ol’ Tinder until I find myself a damn Glenn.

brb i have to go and google where i can find myself a Glenn #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/THgnUlsU73 — alysha (@intosneedy) July 26, 2020

If Glenn and Alisha don’t end up together and have beautiful Bachie babies, I am giving up on love.

I just want someone to look at me the way Glenn looks at Alisha #BachelorInParadiseAU — S i M i (@simwest7) July 26, 2020

We stan a man who speaks up for what is right! RESPECT.