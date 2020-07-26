OMG OMG OMG, after a couple of weeks of Bachelor In Paradise we are officially team Glenn. It has happened. All hail our emotionally mature man who knows what he wants and isn’t afraid to call people out on their shit.

In tonight’s episode, notorious Bachie shit-stirrer Keira Maguire entered Paradise and promptly caused some ~dramaaaaaa~ at the dinner table.

But after some serious beef between her and Alisha, who tried to diffuse the situation and talk about it one-on-one in private, Glenn stepped in to call Keira the fuck out on her shit.

After asserting that she was here for love (you know, the whole “right reasons” bullshit we witness every season), she quickly proved that she’s also here to stir some shit. Honestly, anyone with half a brain cell could tell you that the producers likely only brought her back for her entertainment factor. I mean, she *is* entertaining, but tonight’s drama was just a little bit uncalled for.

Basically, he called her out on asserting that she Alisha talking about her was poor form, but when *she* was the one talking shit, it’s all gravy, baby.

And as it turns out, Glenn finally showing his personality has boosted his hotness level through the fucking ROOF. Yes boy, get it!

He went from bland, white bread to a hot piece of toast and the internet is hungry.

Even with his cringe-worthy Southern Cross tattoo, the internet still reckons our boy Glenn (no, not Elon Grimes’ bebe) could get it.

Now if you’ll excuse me, it’s time to desperately swipe through the ol’ Tinder until I find myself a damn Glenn.

If Glenn and Alisha don’t end up together and have beautiful Bachie babies, I am giving up on love.

We stan a man who speaks up for what is right! RESPECT.