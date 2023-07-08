Taylor Swift Just Brought Taylor Lautner Onstage & He Was Giving Maximum Sharkboy Energy

Speed dial that special Swiftie in your life RIGHT NOW ‘cos Taylor Swift just brought out Taylor Lautner onto her stage during the Eras Tour.

As you might’ve noticed online, Swift is literally everywhere on the news with both her Eras Tour & her recent drop of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

On Friday night, Swift surprised fans at her Kansas City gig by bringing out three major stars that featured in her new music video for “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version)”, which she premiered at the show.

One of the stars being her ex and probably one of the biggest Swifties ever, Taylor Lautner.

And OFC, the famous actor channelled his inner Sharkboy (IYKYK) and did multiple flips and tricks while walking on stage. Kinda like what P!nk does at her shows.

Although I’m not a certified Swiftie, I am still FKN screaming with the rest of them!!! Lautner and Swift were probably the first celeb relationships I was obsessed over. I thank Total Girl Magazine for my thirst for celeb goss.

During Lautner’s stint at the Eras Tour — appearing alongside “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version)” co-stars Joey King and Presley Cash — Swift reportedly spoke about her friendship with her ex and his wife, Taylor Dome.

“He and his wife have become some of my closest friends, and it’s very convenient because we all share the same first name,” Swift reportedly said.

Since videos circulated of Lautner ~literally~ flopping onto the stage, Swifties quickly posted their reactions to Twitter. And some of them are fkn gold!

The music video for Swift’s “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version)”, which stars Lautner and his amazing acrobatic skills, is now on YouTube for everyone to watch.

Swift also posted a bunch of behind-the-scenes snaps of the shoot and in one of the pics, the Taylor Trinity recreated the three Spider-Man pointing meme. We love to see it.

To give you the TL;DR on Swift and Lautner: according to People, the pair were first connected in July 2009 after they met on the set of Valentine’s Day. They, unfortunately, broke up in December of the same year. However, it’s understood that the exes are great friends.

According to Swiftie lore and PopBuzz, Lautner was the inspo behind Speak Now‘s “Back to December”.

When it was announced earlier this year that Swift would be releasing Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), Lautner was praised for posting a funny video on TikTok with the caption “#prayforjohn” and “Dear John” playing in the background.

“Dear John” is reportedly about Swift’s ex, John Mayer, but mother herself warned Swifties not to drag him when she finally drops the album.

“This is why you’re the favourite ex of all Taylor Swift exes,” one person wrote.

“TAYLOR SUPPORTING TAYLOR IN THE FUNNIEST WAY POSSIBLE,” a second added.

READ MORE Taylor Swift’s Latest Insta Upload Has Fans Convinced They Know What Her Next Album Will Be

Taylor + Taylor + Taylor 4 lyf, amirite?

Image Source: Getty Images / John Shearer/TAS23