Influencer Tammy Hembrow Was Spotted Macking On W/ An Ex Love Island Star On A Hot AF Night Out

I said it before, and I’m gonna say it again. Love is in the air! This time, the ~love news~ involves Aussie influencer Tammy Hembrow and her new boo-thang Love Island‘s Matthew Zukowski.

According to Daily Mail Australia, the pair could “barely keep their hands off each other” after a live taping of Matt’s poddy Where’s Your Head At? in Sydney earlier this week.

In footage obtained by Aussie paparazzi Jayden Seyfarth — which was posted onto his TikTok account @jaydenseyfarth — Tammy and Matt are seen cuddling, canoodling and sharing little kisses. It’s like they’re the main characters of a goofy rom-com.

Respectfully, as someone who has strong opinions about influencers, especially Tammy and former association with the KarJenners, I think they make a cute pair. However, these paparazzi pics look super staged.

But according to Daily Mail Australia, after they kissed up a storm, Matt and Tammy went on to stroll down Newtown whilst greeting fans, so maybe it was just an intense display of public affection.

Jayden’s footage was shared to Aussie Instagram gossip account Influencer Updates AU, and it has since gained a mixed bag of reactions.

“As a single mum of two… good for her [praise emoji] she looks really happy,” one person wrote.

“It seems they are making sure that they are ‘Seen,’” a second user commented.

“This is kind of cute, it looks like he’s trying to make her aware of the cameras/paps and they kiss anyway [puppy eye emoji] wholesome,” wrote a third.

Tammy’s new relo with the Love Island hunk comes after her split from ex-fiance Matt Poole earlier this year, whom she shares one daughter, Posy, with. She was also engaged to fellow fitfluencer Reece Hawkins, who is the father of her son Wolf and daughter Saskia.

During a podcast episode, Matt revealed he’d split from his partner Genevive after dating for one and a half years. The pair also have matching tatts.