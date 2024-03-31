Tammy Hembrow Has Addressed The Criticism She Got Following Her Engagement to Matt Zukowski

Aussie influencer Tammy Hembrow has finally addressed the scathing comments she received from punters when she announced her engagement to Love Island Australia‘s Matt Zukowski.

Late last year, Hembrow and Zukowski hard launched their new relationship status weeks after the influencer got a piece of ink dedicated to her new boo.

“Never in my life have I felt so safe, so loved, so understood, so cared for. What a plot twist you were,” Hembrow wrote in the caption of her engagement announcement.

Although the Instagram post was stinkin’ adorable, the newly engaged couple saw an influx of negative comments, with several of them mentioning Hembrow’s children and her multiple relationships prior to the engagement.

(Image source: Instagram / @tammyhembrow) (Image source: Instagram / @tammyhembrow)

In an interview with Stellar, Hembrow opened up about her engagement and the backlash she faced following her announcement on social media after she was asked about her “turbulent love life”.

“When people say, ‘Oh, you’re introducing your kids to another man’, I get where they’re coming from,” Hembrow shared.

“But I’m not doing this lightly.”

The beloved Aussie influencer went on to say the belief that working things out for the sake of her kids “is just, literally, not the best option” for her.

“Blended families can be amazing, and my goal is to always get along with my exes,” Hembrow told the publication.

“I always do what’s in the best interest of my kids.”

(Image source: Instagram / @tammyhembrow)

Before her engagement to the Love Island Australia star, Hembrow was previously engaged to Matt Poole — the father of her daughter Posy — and Reece Hawkins, who is the father of her daughter Saskia and son Wolf.

Honestly, I don’t follow Hembrow closely on social media, but I did feel bad for her when those comments flooded her engagement post. She deserves happiness no matter who she’s with!

Also, the engagement video is super sweet alongside the caption she wrote.

READ MORE Aus Influencer Tammy Hembrow Has Announced Her Engagement To Love Island’s Matt Zukowski

Hopefully, she and Zukowski weren’t affected too much by the negativity and have continued to plan their extra AF wedding.

TBH, I’m only predicting it’s going to be extra ‘cos Hembrow has always been that girl. It’s what she deserves!

Image source: Instagram / @tammyhembrow