People Are Legit Analysing Tammy Hembrow & Her Fiancé’s IGs To Work Out If They’ve Split Up

There’s a heap of speculation that Tammy Hembrow and her fiancé Matt Poole have broken up ‘cos of some supposed “hints” the couple has been dropping on Instagram. My tinfoil hat is firmly on.

Influencer Updates AU pieced together some possible signs that the couple has called it quits in a recent TikTok.

“Here’s why I think Tammy Hembrow and Matt Poole have split — let me start by saying that I hope I’m wrong,” Influencer Updates AU said.

“This little post 32 weeks ago was when Tammy first blocked Matt on Instagram.”

The post in question was a screenshot of one of Influencer Updates AU’s Instagram stories, which featured questions people had sent to them via the app.

One of them was: “Why don’t Tammy and Matt follow each other anymore?”, to which Influencer Updates AU replied: “Not sure why Tammy unfollowed Matt on Insta. Also tags gone.”

Juicy! Tell me more, ploise.

“Later that week, Tammy was then one of the only people to not congratulate Matt on his Iron Man retirement,” Influencer Updates AU continued.

“She did eventually congratulate him, though.”

Look, I was waiting with bated breath for Hembrow to send warm regards to Poole, so I’m just glad she finally did.

Influencer Updates AU wasn’t done. In fact, there was still a lot of tea she had to spill.

“Two weeks later, she did block him on social media again,” she said.

“People were raising questions when her baby shower indicated that her baby was going to be called ‘Baby Hembrow’ rather than ‘Poole’.”

TBH I find it more intriguing that the sign at the baby shower said “Baby Hembrow the Third” because it shares a scary resemblance to Shrek the Third. I know Hembrow has three children and I’m not implying she reminds me of Princess Fiona or anyone else in the Shrek universe, but I’m just saying that fanging “the Third” onto the end of anything will inevitably give Shrek energy.

But I digress. On with the Instagram analysis!

“Also, the fact they were living in separate states for quite a few months with Matt living in Sydney and Tammy on the Gold Coast,” Influencer Updates AU said.

“14 weeks ago, people started asking Matt questions about his relationship with Tammy and he snapped back that he was around there today, which is more proof that they don’t live together.”

It must be said, you’d assume Hembrow and Poole — who have been engaged since November 2021 — would move in together ‘cos their bébé was arriving soon. But I also don’t know these people so maybe they’ve agreed to live separately and it works well for them. Not my circus, not my monkeys.

“This was around the same time that Tammy released these images, saying that she’s struggling to get groceries on her own and her mum and sister had to come and help her do her laundry that day,” Influencer Updates AU said.

“Her birth video showed her sister Amy cutting the cord rather than Matt. And she continues to raise questions by wearing her engagement ring on-and-off.”

The photos Influencer Updates AU referenced were stories that Hembrow had posted on Instagram, in which she spoke about how painful her pregnancy was getting and the fact her family helped her do some washing.

Hembrow also didn’t post about Poole on Father’s Day, after the couple welcomed their daughter Posy in June.

IMO the most telling sign that something is up is the fact Hembrow recently dyed her hair red, ‘cos everyone knows the best way to signify you’re going through a major life change is by switching up your hair. Been there, done that, bought the t-shirt.

Stacks of people commented on Influencer Update AU’s TikTok agreeing that Hembrow and Poole have split.

“He hasn’t liked any of her recent Instagram posts either,” one said.

“She dyed her hair red, can’t tell me it’s not official now,” commented another.

At the time of writing, neither Hembrow nor Poole have publicly addressed the breakup rumours.