Matildas Vs China: Where To Watch The Matildas’ Next Game, & What Time Is Kick Off?

When is the next Matildas game, you ask? Well, before they compete in the Paris 2024 Olympics, the Australian superstars that are the Matildas will play their final games against China in a series of two friendly matches.

They’re going to be some nail-biting matches that rake in tonnes of viewers, so make sure you’re free at the right time to get your Tilly-fever to the max!

READ MORE I Got In A Matildas Google Trance & Found A Bunch Of Backstories That Make Them Even More Badass

Here’s where to watch the Matildas vs China, what time the game starts, which Matildas are playing, and more!

What time is the Matildas’ next game?

The Australian women’s football team will play their next match against the China women’s team on Friday, May 31, at 8:10pm AEST.

The friendly match will be played at Adelaide Oval in South Australia and will kick off at 7:40pm local time (AECT).

Matildas vs China PR at AAMI Park on November 2017. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

The teams will play another friendly match in Sydney three days later, on Monday, June 3, at Accor Stadium. Kick-off time is TBA.

These two games are the last ones the Matildas will play on home soil before jetting off to the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Where to watch Matildas Vs China

Unless you were one of the lucky fans who scored tickets to watch the game at Adelaide Oval before it sold out, you’ll have to stream the match along with the rest of us Tilly die-hards.

You can watch the Matildas vs China live over on Channel 10, 10 Play, and Paramount+.

My therapist shows me this every time I get sad. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Coverage of the match will kick off at 7:30pm AEST.

The best time to cover yourself in green and gold face paint? About 30 minutes before that.

Which Matildas are playing against China?

Tony Gustavsson, the Matildas’ head coach and IRL Ted Lasso, confirmed the 23 players who would make up the Matildas’ squad in the two friendlies against China.

Though we don’t know who the starting 11 will be until shortly before kick-off, the squad will consist of:

Notable absences from the standard Matildas squad are Katrina Gorry and Aivi Luik, who are both out for injuries but will hopefully return for the Paris Olympics.

And of course, the Australian captain, Sam Kerr, who if you are reading this article you probably already know has injured her ACL and won’t be playing in the Olympics. RIP.

Matildas Vs China: Who will win?

The current favourite to win the match is the Commbank Matildas — hell yeah!

The Matildas are ranked higher than the China PR women’s team on the international FIFA leaderboard by seven places (12th vs 19th). Additionally, the last time the two teams clashed was in 2018, with the Matildas coming out on top with a 2-0 win.