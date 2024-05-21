Let’s Hope Sam Kerr Gets A ‘Chief Vibes Officer’ Job ‘Coz She’s Not Playing The Olympics

Matildas captain Sam Kerr has officially been ruled out of the Paris Olympics, confirming what football fans have suspected since she did her ACL earlier this year.

Kerr’s inclusion in the squad has been little more than wishful thinking since she did her ACL in January — an injury that takes nine to 12 months to recover from, but it wasn’t until today’s announcement for the upcoming friendlies against China that the decision was officially confirmed by Football Australia.

“Attacker Amy Sayer (ACL) and forward Sam Kerr (ACL) remain on the sidelines with long-term injuries,” the announcement said. “Kerr and Sayer will continue their rehabilitation programs in their home club environments and subsequently will not be available for selection for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.”

The news isn’t exactly surprising, but some fans held out hope considering coach Tony Gustavvson picked an injured Kyah Simon in the World Cup squad last year. It is, however, worth noting that Simon did not play a minute of the tournament, so it is actually probably a good thing that we’re not going to see Kerr’s name on the final 18 squad.

Tillies fans’ best hope now is that Kerr gets a “Chief Vibes Officer” role like Socceroos star Martin Boyle got for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after he was ruled out with injury.

Katrina Gorry and Aivi Luik are also noticeably absent from the squad, as the team continues to battle an injury plague that has 15 out of 37 players in the wider rotation ruled out.

“Unfortunately we have had a very very tough period with injuries,” Gustavsson said.

“I just got the summary sheet here a week ago and 15 out of these 37 players are either injured or just coming back from injury which means some of the players that are selected now is selected to be evaluated where they are with their physical status in the gym window and see where they will potentially become the Olympics.

“I think everyone can do the math here and understand that obviously the Olympic roster will be based mostly out of those that are in camp. “

On a more positive note, Clare Hunt has returned to the squad ahead of the Olympics after recovering from a foot injury.

Sharn Freier (1 cap) and debutant Winonah Heatley have also been named in the squad, which is a huge win for seeing new Tillies talent getting game time — and potentially a ticket to Paris.

And, of course, we love to see veteran Michelle Heyman back on the squad after a killer season with Canberra United.

The friendlies will also serve as a farewell series for veteran keeper Lydia Williams, who has announced she will retire from international football after the Olympics.

The Matildas will take on China PR in Adelaide and Sydney on 31 May and 3 June, with tickets to both games already sold out.

Image: Getty Images