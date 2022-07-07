Here’s Everything We Know About Stranger Things Season 5 From The Plot To Who’s Prob Gonna Die

Netflix’s massive show about pre-teens saving the world from ungodly horrors, Stranger Things, has just wrapped up its fourth epic season. So, what awaits us in Stranger Things Season 5?

We’ve seen monsters from the Upside Down that still live in my nightmares, some weird Christmas light communication and the otherworldly powers of Kate Bush’s music.

What will we be forced to witness in the next season of the Duffer Brothers’ (Matt and Ross Duffer) hit show? Which child will experience horrors beyond human comprehension?

Here’s absolutely everything we know about season 5 of Stranger Things, from when it will be released to how many spinoffs and prequels the mad geniuses in the writing room are whipping up.

When will Stranger Things Season 5 be released?

Filming for Season 5 will apparently kick off in late August 2022. However, we won’t be able to watch the new season until 2023 at the earliest and 2024 at the latest.

“The [filming] gap should be quite a bit shorter this time, due to the fact that we already have an initial outline, and we can’t imagine there will be another six-month forced hiatus,” the Duffer Brothers told Variety in May.

There is currently no trailer for the upcoming season.

What do we know about Stranger Things Season 5?

Thanks to the Duffer Brothers spilling tea every time they leave the house, we know a few things about what will happen in Season 5 and who will be returning to act their ass off.

A conclusion to the story of the Upside Down

While we don’t know much about the intricate plot details of Stranger Things Season 5, we do know that it will be set in the Upside Down and Hawkins exclusively. No more random cuts to Russia or California.

“I think one of the things that’s exciting about Season 5 is [that] Season 4 was interesting to us because everyone was scattered to the winds,” the Duffer Brothers told Collider in July.

“That’s what was unique about it. But this is about everyone finally coming back. Coming back together, coming back to Hawkins. Hopper is back in Hawkins.

“The original group [is] back together — the original group of boys plus Eleven. The OG group. There’s something interesting to re-explore some of the season one dynamics again, except on this grander scale.”

Finally, we may get some kind of explanation as to what the Upside Down truly is. We might even see it disappear from the world completely.

Who is likely to die?

At this point, it’s all guesses and estimates, but I have a feeling we’re going to see some main characters RIP in peace for good.

Eleven is probably the character who is most likely to perish in a final fight against Vecna. This whole story started with her, so it’d be poetic to end it with her as well.

The Duffer Brothers have been telling folks that pretty much everyone started to cry when they read the final script ideas to Netflix, so take that as you will. Clearly, someone important is going to perish and it’s going to break everyone’s hearts.

“It’s like that lighthouse blinking in the distance… while a lot of season 5 is actually pretty blurry, the last 30 minutes of it are pretty clear in our heads,” Ross Duffer told Entertainment Weekly in July.

“So if we can make the journey entertaining, I think that we have an end that will hopefully satisfy. You can’t satisfy everyone, but the hope is that it’s something that feels right for this story.”

Who is in the Stranger Things Season 5 cast?

We have some confirmation on which members of the Stranger Things cast will be making a comeback.

Returning for Season 5 will be Noah Schnapp (Will), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Priah Ferguson (Erica), Natalia Dyer (Nancy), Maya Hawke (Robin), Joe Keery (Steve), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan), David Harbour (Hopper), and Winona Ryder (Joyce).

Sadie Sink (Max) and Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna/Henry/One) are likely to return as well. In what state, however, is a mystery to us all.

Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson) will not be returning because he is very much dead.

What happened at the end of Stranger Things Season 4?

Stranger Things Season 4 was 13 hours of madness, mindfuckery and magnitude 7.4 earthquakes.

We laughed, we cried and many of our fave characters went through insane amounts of suffering no child should have to go through (remember, these characters are supposed to be around the age of 14-15).

Vecna may or may not be dead, Max may or may not be dead and the town of Hawkins is now a disaster zone after the earth has split and opened up into “hell”.

So yeah, nothing too chaotic.

Did Vecna really die?

Sure we saw Jamie Campbell Bower’s Vecna/Henry/One get a bit of shotgun and molotov cocktail action, but we technically didn’t see him die.

Plus we have Will saying he can still sense Vecna alive and well, so I guess we’ve got a problem.

When asked if Vecna would be returning for Stranger Things Season 5, Bower couldn’t reveal if he was signed on for more seasons.

“I couldn’t possibly say, it’s gonna be my answer,” he told Entertainment Weekly in July.

“I couldn’t possibly tell you. Anything I say is going to be wrong.”

Guess we’ll have to wait and see.

Is Max still alive?

One thing that many fans are wondering about Stranger Things Season 5 is if it will feature Max, who was very clearly dead for a hot minute there.

Thankfully, Eleven was able to restart her heart. The last we see of our queen is her in a coma, giving no response to Eleven’s attempts to wake her. Something tells me a piece of Vecna is inside her, but that’s just a wild theory.

Sadie Sink, who plays Max, spoke to Entertainment Weekly about where she thinks her character is going next season. And no, it wasn’t the grave.

“It really is just so sad,” she said.

“When you’re putting yourself in that moment and then you’re with someone like Caleb (McLaughlin), who I’ve known since I was very little, sometimes things can feel very real on that set. It was very emotional… It’s just so heartbreaking.”

“I’m not sure where we’re going and what Max’s state is. It’s definitely all up in the air right now,” she continued.

“I’m just as excited as everyone else to find out where Max is and how she’s doing.”

Is Stranger Things Season 5 the final season?

The Duffer Brothers actually addressed this in a tweet back in February 2022.

“Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things,” they wrote in a fancy little letter.

“At the time, we predicted the story would last four or five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but — as you’ll soon see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; season 5 will be the last.”

Well. No room for misinterpreting that one.

“With nine scripts, over eight hundred pages, almost two years of filming, thousands of visual effects shots, and a runtime nearly twice the length of any previous season, Stranger Things 4 was the most challenging season yet, but also the most rewarding one,” they wrote.

Will there be a Stranger Things spinoff season?

If you’ve got a keen eye for detail you may have noticed that the letter also addresses the possibility of a spinoff season.

“There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes,” the brothers wrote.

Letters aside, the brothers actually confirmed that there’s at least one spinoff in the works. No, it isn’t a Jim Hopper prequel starring Jacob Elordi.

According to the evil genius brains of the Duffer Bros, the spinoff season is going to be “1000 per cent different”.

“I’ve read these rumours that there’s gonna be an Eleven spinoff, that there’s gonna be a Steve and Dustin spinoff or that it’s another number,” they said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast in July.

“That’s not interesting to me because we’ve done all that. We’ve spent I don’t know how many hours exploring all of that. So it’s very different.”

I’m excited to see what the hell they do next. Maybe in the spinoff, the real stranger things were the friends we made along the way? Just spitballing ideas here. There’s a reason the Duffers get paid the big Netflix bucks.

You can watch all seasons of Stranger Things on Netflix right now.