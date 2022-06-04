11 Questions We Desperately Need Answered When Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 Drops In July

WARNING: This article contains a massive amount of spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1. Come back and read it once you're done watching!

Now that we’ve hungrily smashed through Netflix’s epic Stranger Things season four volume one, we’re all eagerly awaiting what volume two has in store.

Every single episode of Stranger Things season four ended on a mini cliffhanger. This was excruciating when you realised it was midnight and you had to get up for work the next day.

The final episode “Chapter Seven: The Massacre At Hawkins Lab” ended with the revelation that this season’s big bad Vecna is actually One (Jamie Campbell Bower) — a fellow lab child just like Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).

So that was one (1) question answered, but we have a metric fuck-tonne of other loose ends that need to be tied up when Netflix drops Stranger Things season four volume two on July 1.

Why is Vecna killing a bunch of kids anyway?

Okay, so now we know who Vecna is. He’s not some random demon, but Victor Creel’s disturbed son Henry. He was a Hawkins lab kid dubbed “One” before Dr Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine) put a chip in his neck to stop his powers, and made him work in the lab as an orderly instead.

We’re hoping Stranger Things season four volume two answers the question of why the fuck he’s decided to start targeting Hawkins teens who have traumatic pasts and breaking all their bones in extraordinarily graphic fashion.

He’s clearly been stewing ever since Eleven forced him into the Upside Down after he massacred everyone at the the lab, turning him into the tentacled creature he is today. Surely his ultimate endgame will be revealed in volume two.

Will Max and Nancy survive Vecna’s curse?

As we stand at the end of Stranger Things season four volume one, both Max (Sadie Sink) and Nancy (Natalia Dyer) have for whatever reason incurred the wrath of Vecna.

Max seems to have temporarily outsmarted him thanks to repeated listenings of Kate Bush‘s “Running Up That Hill” (thanks SO much for that earworm, Stranger Things!). But Nancy is right in his grip as we speak, learning about his backstory as Henry Creel.

As two of our very favourite gals, we’re on bloody tenterhooks wondering if they’re going to get their way out of his clutches. Not me screaming at the TV to “GET SOME HEADPHONES ON NANCY NOW”. Surely the kids will think of this to pull her out of the trance!

What was in the rest of Max’s letters?

When Max realised her days were quite possibly numbered thanks to Vecna’s curse — feeding off her guilt surrounding Billy’s (Dacre Montgomery) death in season three — she worked on a “failsafe”.

This involved staying up all night writing letters to the entire gang plus her family and her late stepbrother. She handed Steve (Joe Keery), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) their letters and went to the cemetery to read Billy’s aloud to his headstone.

After this emotional letter reading, we were treated to one of the most stressful scenes in the Stranger Things season four (thanks, Kate Bush) when Max barely survived a run-in with — or should we say, run-away-from — Vecna.

Once I emotionally recovered from episode four, I was left wondering what was written in everyone’s else’s letters and why Max called it a “failsafe”. I’m hoping she survives obviously, but I’d still like to find out.

Meanwhile, is Steve okay?

Steve suffered some pretty horrific wounds courtesy of the Upside Down’s resident demobats. Even though Nancy (quite sexily) patched him up, I can’t help but wonder if our beloved Steve will be infected with some kind of freaky Upside Down poison.

I like the idea of Dustin somehow being the one to save him if this is the case — we all know their somewhat fraught friendship one of the funniest and most heartwarming parts of the show.

Will Steve and Nancy get back together?

Sorry Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), but as much as we ship you and Nancy as a couple, Stranger Things season four is really pushing a Nancy and Steve reunion. Which we are also here for. It’s so confusing! Will Nancy end up with Jonathan (who seems kind of torn about the relationship himself) or Steve? She might even end up with no one, because she is a strong independent woman.

What’s with Will’s painting?

There’s been a lot of chat after the release of Stranger Things season four about Will’s (Noah Schapp) sexuality and the nature of his feelings for Mike (Finn Wolfhard). We have even shared our own thoughts and feelings about it being entirely relatable normal teen stuff.

At the crux of it all is the mysterious painting that Will has been working on but won’t show anyone. The fact that he makes the effort to take it to the airport to pick up Mike hints that Will might be creating the artwork for his best friend. So what’s in the painting and what is its significance? Will it be a reference to Will’s sexuality or be completely unrelated? So many questions about one little bit of paper.

Will Mike ever say I love you to Eleven?

It seems Mike, on the other hand, is wrestling with his own feelings for Eleven. Even though they’re only in high school, we know emotions and hormones run deep and during this season, Eleven yelled at Mike for not saying “I love you”. It’s clearly contentious issue in their relationship (even as far back as the season three finale) so what is stopping him from saying it?

Wait, how did Brenner survive the Demogorgon?

We all had this question from the moment he reappeared is Stranger Things season four with a gnarly scar on his face — how the hell did Dr Martin Brenner survive the Demogorgon all the way back in season one?

We know Demogorgons are vicious as fuck creatures, with most people dying if they’re unlucky enough to meet one. That scene in the Russian prison will give me nightmares for weeks. So to come out of a close encounter with just a scar seems… odd. Keen to see how the show explains this one!

Who will get to Eleven first?

One of the *many* stressful sub-plots in Stranger Things season four is the race to reach Eleven. Lt. Colonel Sullivan (Sherman Augustus) is certainly on the warpath. But Mike, Will, Jonathan and his new pal Argyle (Eduardo Franco) are hot on her tail thanks to a quick visit to Dustin’s hacker girlfriend Suzie (Gabriella Pizzolo).

It’s kind of crucial that Eleven is kept far away from Lt. Colonel Sullivan, because he basically wants her dead. Good guys, come through! We need her to save the day in Hawkins and seal up the gates to the Upside Down that keep popping up all over town.

Is a Vecna vs. Eleven showdown on the cards?

I mean, this is probably a given — our series hero going up against the big baddie. We’ve already seen Eleven and One fight it out in the Hawkins lab, but the sequel to this fight will see him in full fledged Vecna mode. Eleven is going to need to call on her backup for this battle, which will probably mean all of our old Stranger Things faves, plus newbies like Argyle and Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn).

Most importantly: is Antonov going to be a main character?

I have personally been in love with Tom Wlaschiha since he played the Many Faced Man Jaqen H’gar on Game of Thrones. To see him rocking an 80s moustache in Stranger Things season four has almost been too much for me.

It seems now he and Hopper (David Harbour) have met up with Murray (Brett Gelman) and Joyce (Winona Ryder) his storyline might be coming to an end. But given he’s now a Russian traitor it’s very possible he might tag along for the ride back to Hawkins, Indiana for Stranger Things season four volume two.

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 is streaming from July 1 on Netflix.