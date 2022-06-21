If you thought nothing in Stranger Things could shock you as much as what went down in the volume one finale, be warned: you are not fkn ready for volume two.

Stranger Things is known for its retro aesthetic, conspiracy plots and horror adventures. But what this show is about at its very core is friendship. Specifically those intense, ride-or-die, joint-at-the-hip friendships you formed when you were a kid that you can’t quite replicate in adulthood.

And it’s these friendship themes that made me actually gasp when Caleb McLaughlin, who plays Lucas Sinclair, gave a super spicy tease to Watch Mojo about Stranger Things season four’s plot. Let me repeat: you are not ready.

What was this hint that has made me question everything, you ask? It’s just one word.

“Traitor.”

There haven’t been any real betrayals this season so far since Lucas ultimately chose his friends over the basketball team. I’m not counting Yuri (Nikola Djuricko) because we didn’t trust him in the first place.

So, if this hint means what we think it means, there is going to be huge betrayal at the end of season four. But what would this mean for the show’s character dynamics?

The point of Stranger Things‘ story is to show that despite the mayhem, the kids at the centre of the show always rely on and come through for each other. It’s at the centre of their success — they defeat the evil because they work together. The power of friendship!

If one of our main cast becomes a traitor, this flips those conventions Upside Down (hehe) and matures the show, which is super cool narratively but fkn terrifying when I remember I actually like all the characters, even the side ones, and I don’t want to see any of them betrayed.

Stranger Things 4’s finale (which is the length of a full feature film at nearly two and a half hours) has been described as a “blood bath”, a “massacre”, “hell” and “carnage”, so this plus the betrayal is really not boding well!!!!

Volume two drops on July 1 so hold your faves close, because we don’t know who’ll make it out alive. As long as Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) does, I think I can survive. Maybe.