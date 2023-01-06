Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has just come out as gay and we could not be happier for him. Yay for Noah!

The 18-year-old broke the news to fans and the wider world via a short ‘n’ sweet, yet thoroughly heartwarming TikTok about his experience coming out to friends and fam.

@noahschnapp I guess I’m more similar to will than I thought ♬ original sound – princessazula0

The video sees Noah lying in bed wearing a hoodie with the text, “when I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know,'” written on the screen.

This is exactly the sort of energy we need more of in 2023. I’ll take some to go, thanks.

Noah also included a nod to his Stranger Things character Will Byers in the video’s caption, writing “I guess I’m more similar to will than I thought”.

For those needing a refresher, Noah nailed an absolutely superb scene in Season 4 of the series which artfully hinted at Will’s queer sexuality with both sensitivity and nuance.

It was a fab lesson in delicately depicting LGBT experiences on-screen and many viewers related to it.

You can read our full recap on that particular scene here. We highly suggest you do, ‘cos it’s a deadset doozy.

In other Noah Schnapp news, the actor recently began studying at the prestigious University of Pennsylvania School of Business as per TMZ.

As if he’s smart too? This is simply unfair.

At the time of writing, Noah’s video has only been live for four hours and has accumulated more than 17 million views.

If this keeps up, it might even surpass the number of views Stranger Things S4 copped in the 24 hours following its release*.

*Unlike Noah I didn’t go to business school. This estimate was based on absolutely no data and is likely to be wildly untrue.