David Harbour, husband to Lily Allen and actor who plays Jim Hopper in Stranger Things, has some spicy thoughts about where the show should go next. A prequel starring Jacob Elordi mayhaps? It just might be on the cards.

If you’ve watched even a five-second YouTube clip of Euphoria you would recognise the name Jacob Elordi. He plays secretly homosexual hyper-fucked up villain Nate Jacobs, who gaslights and gatekeeps his way through a myriad of wild situations no high schooler would ever realistically experience.

According to Harbour, Elordi is the perfect actor to portray a young Jim Hopper in a probable Stranger Things prequel. I would have gone for someone whose face isn’t stuck on “manipulative private school boy”, but alas, who am I to say?

READ MORE An Updated List Of All The Easter Eggs You Missed When Bingeing Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 1

“He could pull off being as handsome as I was at 20,” Harbour told GQ Magazine.

“At this point, I think Hopper is a character that can exist independent of me.

“If they wanna go back in time, forward in time… I’d love to see another actor play Hopper, and see what they can bring to it.

“I think as soon as the show ends, or maybe six months before it ends, you’ll be hearing about whatever spin-offs [the Duffer Brothers] have planned.”

Interesting stuff.

While there’s been no word of a Stranger Things prequel on the horizon just yet, there has been confirmation of a batshit spinoff in the works that is going to be “1000 per cent different” according to series creators Matt and Ross Duffer.

“I’ve read these rumours that there’s gonna be an Eleven spinoff, that there’s gonna be a Steve and Dustin spinoff or that it’s another number,” the Duffer Brothers revealed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

“That’s not interesting to me because we’ve done all that. We’ve spent I don’t know how many hours exploring all of that. So it’s very different.”

As for the upcoming final season of Stranger Things, Harbour, who clearly can’t get enough of spilling tea, confirmed that he knows exactly what happens in the end.

“I know what happens and it’s quite moving and quite beautiful,” he told Variety.

“I think that I needed to know as we were shooting early on, because I needed to know where [Hopper] ends up and for what reason he ends up there. I think there is going to be somewhat of a morality — or at least responsible storytelling — to what the Duffers are doing.”

Much to think about here.

If we do get a prequel, we better get a younger version of Joyce Byers (Wynona Ryder). I just know she kicked ass as a kid.