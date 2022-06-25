The Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer spilled a whole load of beans on that rumoured spinoff, as well as season four volume two and season five. I didn’t think I could be more excited after the volume two trailer dropped and yet here we are!

If we don’t get to see Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Hopper (David Harbour) kiss at some point soon I’m going to be seriously devo.

The Duffer brothers sat down for a video interview with Variety editor-at-large Kate Aurthur for a big ‘ol chat about all things Stranger Things.

There were a whole bunch of interesting factoids. And if you’re simply gagging for more, the spinoff sounds incredibly exciting.

ICYMI a spinoff has been rumoured for a little while now, especially because season five will be the last season of Stranger Things.

In a previous Variety interview the brothers revealed they had a spinoff idea and that Finn Wolfhard — who plays Mike Wheeler — had guessed it straight out of the bat.

Aurthur brought up the spinoff and Finn Wolfhard’s incredible guessing abilities right at the end of the interview.

The brothers confirmed they’d probably finish up season five of Stranger Things and then start working on the spinoff.

“There’s a version of it developing in parallel [to season five],” Ross Duffer explained.

But he said they’d never shoot the two series in parallel. He also gave a teeny weeny insight into the timeline for the spinoff.

“I actually think we’re gonna start delving into that soon… Matt and I are going to start getting into it,” Duffer said.

His brother Matt then gave some background into why they wanted to make the spinoff. He explained they didn’t want to make a show for “the wrong reasons”.

“It was just like, ‘Is this something I would want to make regardless of it being related to Stranger Things or not?’ And definitely,” Matt Duffer said.

“Even if we took the Stranger Things title off of it… I’m just so excited about it,” he continued.

The Duffer brothers were more vague about what exactly we can expect from the spinoff. Look, I have my heart set on a sitcom about Robin (Maya Hawke) and Steve’s (Joe Keery) beautiful lesbian-and-himbo friendship but somehow I don’t think the Duffers will buy it.

“It’s going to be different to what anyone’s expecting,” Matt said.

Except Finn Wolfhard though, as they both pointed out. According to the brothers Finn guessed the plot literally right away.

“[He said] ‘I think this would be a cool spinoff’ and we were like, ‘How in the world?,” Ross said.

Hey Finn — if you feel like spilling the beans you know who to chat to: this nosy Stranger Things fan!

As well as the spinoff, there was that aforementioned goss about Stranger Things season four volume two and season five.

First up was discussion of the character deaths we reluctantly know are coming. I know, I’m scared too. If you want to read our predictions, you can suss them all in PEDESTRIAN.TV’s analysis of the season four volume two trailer.

“When you talk about a character dying you look at, ‘What are the ripple effects going to be, do we like those ripple effects, are they interesting?'” Matt Duffer said.

“As we’re moving into endgame with five being the last [season], a lot more is on the table.”

And when Variety asked if volume two had a body count, the Duffer Brothers said “for sure”.

Kate Aurthur mentioned being worried about Steve. Me too!! Very much me too!!

“Everyone’s worried about Steve,” the brothers replied. Please brothers, do not kill my boy.

Quite a few people have speculated Steve Harrington could die because of the nasty Demobat bite he got in the Upside Down. But the Duffers have now quashed that theory.

“If he’s gonna die it’s not going to be from the bat bite,” Matt Duffer said. That answer makes me nervous but at least we don’t have to fret about those scary tentacle bats.

Along with those concerning death predictions, the Duffer Brothers unpacked some of the lore of Stranger Things season five after Variety asked if there would be more info about Vecna and the Mind Flayer.

“The only thing we don’t fully delve into in volume two is Upside Down lore,” Ross Duffer said.

“We hint at it and I’m sure someone on Reddit will maybe piece it together, but a lot of those answer for the Upside Down — that’s really what the basis for season five is about.”

I’m intrigued and maybe a little bit scared too. We know Stranger Things is absolutely meticulously planned, from the historic events and themes (looking at you, Cold War and Satanic Panic) to the plot itself.

I mean, throwback to when Gaten Matarazzo — who plays Dustin Henderson — revealed a major season four plot point all the way back in 2016.

Whatever Stranger Things season four volume two and season five bring, I am absolutely down to clown.

Same goes with the Stranger Things spinoff, though I’m hoping it’ll be a little more Will Byers and a little less Professor Brenner.