It looks like Stranger Things season two volume four managed to briefly break the internet, with reports of Netflix crashing in Australia.

I mean, it makes sense. I’m pretty sure almost every person with a Netflix account would’ve tried to log on at the same time, desperate to know the fate of our fave chaotic kiddos. Please, no spoilers!

News.com.au reported the crash seemed to mostly affect people who were trying to tune in on their phones.

The crash impacted people in multiple countries, including the US. There’s truly nothing that brings people together like the desire to see Steve Harrington (Joe Keery).

It dropped at 5pm Australia time and I think the whole country stopped work and turned on Netflix because we crashed too! — Amanda Debono (@DebonoAmanda) July 1, 2022

So much traffic on @netflix here in Australia on the @Stranger_Things part 2 release that this message is coming up 🥲 pic.twitter.com/9ozwGCFkDu — Mitra yaman (@mitraz93) July 1, 2022

me waiting patiently after netflix crashed pic.twitter.com/YZ7X56vhai — hejo (@heizdu) July 1, 2022

Though TBF, there were loads of people also Tweeting to confirm their Netflix didn’t crash. Okay we get it, no need to be smug.

Downdetector, a site which monitors website outages, saw a peak of around 1,900 Netflix outage reports for Australia when the show dropped at 5pm AEST.

Luckily for all the Stranger Things stans (and I’m assuming that’s literally everyone), the crash seemed to fix itself pretty quickly. Phew!

Honestly, a little outage just builds the suspense in my opinion. Considering we’ve all been waiting over a month for season four volume two to drop, what’s another five minutes or so?

I’m now putting my money on Stranger Things officially trumping Netflix’s streaming records. Apologies to my loves Bridgerton and Squid Game. I hate to pit three icons against eachother, but I reckon Stranger Things will be the winner this time round.

If you’re one of the few people who didn’t try and log on to immediately watch Stranger Things when it dropped, you can suss out all our big theories for season four volume two.

Is it naive to hope no one dies? Maybe! Am I still going to do it? Duh!