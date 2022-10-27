Let’s Have A Peek At All The Shows & Movies Coming To Stan Next Month For Yr Viewing Pleasure

Stan just unveiled its list of TV shows and movies being added to the platform next month and I’ve gotta say, it’s a pretty killer line-up!

Leading the charge is the hotly anticipated Pitch Perfect spinoff series, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin.

Adam Devine reprises his role as Bumper Allen from the first two movies and he’s joined by beloved Modern Family co-star Sarah Hyland.

Set several years after his last appearance in Pitch Perfect, the series follows Bumper Allen as he relocates to Germany to give singing another crack.

The series premieres exclusively on Stan on November 24.

There he is! (Credit: Stan)

For the true crime girlies, there’s a new docuseries coming called Dating Death.

It explores the crimes of serial killer Rodney Alcala who went from Los Angeles to New York in the ’70s, preying on young women and children all the while posing as a photographer.

All episodes are dropping at once on November 3, the same day as the UK.

There’s also a brand new Stan Original Film coming starring our fictional BF Liam Hemsworth.

Directed by and starring legendary Aussie actor Russell Crowe, Poker Face follows a tech billionaire and avid gambler named Jake Foley who arranges a wild night of high stakes poker for his mates.

But in order to play, they’ll need to spill their deepest darkest secrets with each other. OoOoOoOoOoOh!

Naturally, everyone’s keen because there’s a chance to win big bucks.

As the game unfolds, shit goes down and I don’t quite know what but it sounds pretty major!

It lands exclusively on Stan on November 22.

READ MORE Liam Hemsworth Is Unrecognisable & Giving Daddy Vibes In The New Stan Original Flick Poker Face

Check out the full list below:

1/11/2022

Petite Maman

Sins of the City: Season 3, Episode 1 – Premiere

The Pact: Season 2, Episode 2

The Innocence

Doctor Who: Season 13

12 Pups of Christmas

Christmas Crush

The Christmas Lottery

A Christmas Surprise

Christmas Unwrapped

Four Cousins and A Christmas

High Holiday

2/11/2022

New Amsterdam: Season 5, Episode 7

Defiance

When Mum is Away… with the Family

3/11/2022

Love Triangle: Season 1, Episode 6

Home Economics: Season 3, Episode 7

Dating Death: Season 1

Call Me By Your Name

Drag Race Italia: Season 2, Episode 3

4/11/2022

Walker: Season 3, Episode 5

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Season 4, Episode 7

Cool Dog

12 Days

5/11/2022

Kiwi Christmas

Angels & Demons

Da Vinci Code, The

Inferno (2016)

6/11/2022

The Serpent Queen: Season 1, Episode 8

Dangerous Liaisons: Season 1, Episode 1

Salt

7/11/2022

Panhandle: Season 1, Episode 8

The Circus: Season 7, Episode 15

Top Gear: Season 33, Episode 2

The Dorm

Absolution

8/11/2022

All American: Season 5, Episode 4

Sins of the City: Season 3, Episode 2

The Pact: Season 2, Episode 3

Being Evel

Boyz N’ The Hood

9/11/2022

New Amsterdam: Season 5, Episode 8

Hidden: Season 3

The Equalizer

Ricordi

10/11/2022

Love Triangle: Season 1, Episode 7

KaDeWe– Our Time is Now: Season 1

Drag Race Italia: Season 2, Episode 4

11/11/2022

Walker: Season 3, Episode 5

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Season 4, Episode 8

Skin

The Emoji Movie

Men In Black (1997)

Men In Black 3

Men In Black II

Mr. Mercedes: Seasons 1-3

12/11/2022

Koko: A Red Dog Story

Rambo (2008)

Leave No Traces

13/11/2022

Dangerous Liaisons: Season 1, Episode 2

Erin Brockovich

14/11/2022

Yellowstone: Season 5, Episode 1 & 2

The Circus: Season 7, Episode 16

Top Gear: Season 33, Episode 3

A Tale Of Love and Desire

15/11/2022

All American: Season 5, Episode 5

Sins of the City: Season 3, Episode 3

The Pact: Season 2, Episode 4

How To Please A Woman

Fred Claus

Valentine’s Day

Outbreak

The Polar Express

16/11/2022

Amsterdam: Season 5, Episode 9

Sort Of: Season 2, Episodes 1-4

Nick Cave: 20,000 Days On Earth

Phil Tippett

Mad Dreams and Monsters

17/11/2022

Love Triangle: Season 1, Episode 8

Home Economics: Season 3, Episode 8

Sleepless In Seattle

Drag Race Italia: Season 2, Episode 5

18/11/2022

Walker: Season 3, Episode 6

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Season 4, Episode 9

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Season 1, Episodes 21-26

Pawno

Madre

19/11/2022

The L Word: Generation Q: Season 3, Episode 1

Canada’s Drag Race vs The World: Season 1, Episode 1

My Life As A Zucchini

50 First Dates

Just Go With It

Mr. Deeds

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan

20/11/2022

Dangerous Liaisons: Season 1, Episode 3

Side Effects

A Brighter Tomorrow

21/11/2022

Yellowstone: Season 5, Episode 3

Top Gear: Season 33, Episode 4

The Mine

22/11/2022

All American: Season 5, Episode 6

Poker Face

Sins of the City: Season 3, Episode 4

The Pact: Season 2, Episode 5

Mamil – Middle Aged Men In Lycra

The Violin Teacher

23/11/2022

New Amsterdam: Season 5, Episode 10

Stick It

Love and Bullets (Ammore e malavita)

24/11/2022

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin: Season 1

Destination Wedding

Stepmom

Drag Race Italia: Season 2, Episode 6

25/11/2022

The L Word: Generation Q: Season 3, Episode 2

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Season 4, Episode 10

The Woman In Black

Matilda (1996)

26/11/2022

Croods Family Tree: Season 2, Episodes 1-6

Canada’s Drag Race vs The World: Season 1, Episode 2

Baby Driver

Ted – Show Me Love

27/11/2022

Dangerous Liaisons: Season 1, Episode 4

The Guest

28/11/2022

Yellowstone: Season 5, Episode 4

A Casa Tutti Bene (There’s No Place Like Home)

29/11/2022

All American: Season 5, Episode 7

Sins of the City: Season 3, Episode 5

The Pact: Season 2, Episode 6

Euphoria (2018)

The Last Prosecco

30/11/2022

New Amsterdam: Season 5, Episode 11

Sort Of: Season 2, Episodes 5-8

The Special Relationship

Daughter of Mine

We simply must stan Stan.