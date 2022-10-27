Let’s Have A Peek At All The Shows & Movies Coming To Stan Next Month For Yr Viewing Pleasure

Stan just unveiled its list of TV shows and movies being added to the platform next month and I’ve gotta say, it’s a pretty killer line-up!
Leading the charge is the hotly anticipated Pitch Perfect spinoff series, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin.
Adam Devine reprises his role as Bumper Allen from the first two movies and he’s joined by beloved Modern Family co-star Sarah Hyland.
Set several years after his last appearance in Pitch Perfect, the series follows Bumper Allen as he relocates to Germany to give singing another crack.
The series premieres exclusively on Stan on November 24.
For the true crime girlies, there’s a new docuseries coming called Dating Death.
It explores the crimes of serial killer Rodney Alcala who went from Los Angeles to New York in the ’70s, preying on young women and children all the while posing as a photographer.
All episodes are dropping at once on November 3, the same day as the UK.
There’s also a brand new Stan Original Film coming starring our fictional BF Liam Hemsworth.
Directed by and starring legendary Aussie actor Russell Crowe, Poker Face follows a tech billionaire and avid gambler named Jake Foley who arranges a wild night of high stakes poker for his mates.
But in order to play, they’ll need to spill their deepest darkest secrets with each other. OoOoOoOoOoOh!
Naturally, everyone’s keen because there’s a chance to win big bucks.
As the game unfolds, shit goes down and I don’t quite know what but it sounds pretty major!
It lands exclusively on Stan on November 22.
Check out the full list below:
1/11/2022
Petite Maman
Sins of the City: Season 3, Episode 1 – Premiere
The Pact: Season 2, Episode 2
The Innocence
Doctor Who: Season 13
12 Pups of Christmas
Christmas Crush
The Christmas Lottery
A Christmas Surprise
Christmas Unwrapped
Four Cousins and A Christmas
High Holiday
2/11/2022
New Amsterdam: Season 5, Episode 7
Defiance
When Mum is Away… with the Family
3/11/2022
Love Triangle: Season 1, Episode 6
Home Economics: Season 3, Episode 7
Dating Death: Season 1
Call Me By Your Name
Drag Race Italia: Season 2, Episode 3
4/11/2022
Walker: Season 3, Episode 5
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Season 4, Episode 7
Cool Dog
12 Days
5/11/2022
Kiwi Christmas
Angels & Demons
Da Vinci Code, The
Inferno (2016)
6/11/2022
The Serpent Queen: Season 1, Episode 8
Dangerous Liaisons: Season 1, Episode 1
Salt
7/11/2022
Panhandle: Season 1, Episode 8
The Circus: Season 7, Episode 15
Top Gear: Season 33, Episode 2
The Dorm
Absolution
8/11/2022
All American: Season 5, Episode 4
Sins of the City: Season 3, Episode 2
The Pact: Season 2, Episode 3
Being Evel
Boyz N’ The Hood
9/11/2022
New Amsterdam: Season 5, Episode 8
Hidden: Season 3
The Equalizer
Ricordi
10/11/2022
Love Triangle: Season 1, Episode 7
KaDeWe– Our Time is Now: Season 1
Drag Race Italia: Season 2, Episode 4
11/11/2022
Walker: Season 3, Episode 5
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Season 4, Episode 8
Skin
The Emoji Movie
Men In Black (1997)
Men In Black 3
Men In Black II
Mr. Mercedes: Seasons 1-3
12/11/2022
Koko: A Red Dog Story
Rambo (2008)
Leave No Traces
13/11/2022
Dangerous Liaisons: Season 1, Episode 2
Erin Brockovich
14/11/2022
Yellowstone: Season 5, Episode 1 & 2
The Circus: Season 7, Episode 16
Top Gear: Season 33, Episode 3
A Tale Of Love and Desire
15/11/2022
All American: Season 5, Episode 5
Sins of the City: Season 3, Episode 3
The Pact: Season 2, Episode 4
How To Please A Woman
Fred Claus
Valentine’s Day
Outbreak
The Polar Express
16/11/2022
Amsterdam: Season 5, Episode 9
Sort Of: Season 2, Episodes 1-4
Nick Cave: 20,000 Days On Earth
Phil Tippett
Mad Dreams and Monsters
17/11/2022
Love Triangle: Season 1, Episode 8
Home Economics: Season 3, Episode 8
Sleepless In Seattle
Drag Race Italia: Season 2, Episode 5
18/11/2022
Walker: Season 3, Episode 6
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Season 4, Episode 9
Dragons: The Nine Realms: Season 1, Episodes 21-26
Pawno
Madre
19/11/2022
The L Word: Generation Q: Season 3, Episode 1
Canada’s Drag Race vs The World: Season 1, Episode 1
My Life As A Zucchini
50 First Dates
Just Go With It
Mr. Deeds
You Don’t Mess With The Zohan
20/11/2022
Dangerous Liaisons: Season 1, Episode 3
Side Effects
A Brighter Tomorrow
21/11/2022
Yellowstone: Season 5, Episode 3
Top Gear: Season 33, Episode 4
The Mine
22/11/2022
All American: Season 5, Episode 6
Poker Face
Sins of the City: Season 3, Episode 4
The Pact: Season 2, Episode 5
Mamil – Middle Aged Men In Lycra
The Violin Teacher
23/11/2022
New Amsterdam: Season 5, Episode 10
Stick It
Love and Bullets (Ammore e malavita)
24/11/2022
Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin: Season 1
Destination Wedding
Stepmom
Drag Race Italia: Season 2, Episode 6
25/11/2022
The L Word: Generation Q: Season 3, Episode 2
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Season 4, Episode 10
The Woman In Black
Matilda (1996)
26/11/2022
Croods Family Tree: Season 2, Episodes 1-6
Canada’s Drag Race vs The World: Season 1, Episode 2
Baby Driver
Ted – Show Me Love
27/11/2022
Dangerous Liaisons: Season 1, Episode 4
The Guest
28/11/2022
Yellowstone: Season 5, Episode 4
A Casa Tutti Bene (There’s No Place Like Home)
29/11/2022
All American: Season 5, Episode 7
Sins of the City: Season 3, Episode 5
The Pact: Season 2, Episode 6
Euphoria (2018)
The Last Prosecco
30/11/2022
New Amsterdam: Season 5, Episode 11
Sort Of: Season 2, Episodes 5-8
The Special Relationship
Daughter of Mine
