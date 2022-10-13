Liam Hemsworth Is Unrecognisable & Giving Daddy Vibes In The New Stan Original Flick Poker Face

We’ve just copped our first look at a new Stan Original Film starring a heap of ‘yuge stars including my pretend boyfriend Liam Hemsworth. The movie is called Poker Face and no, it has nothing to do with Lady Gaga.

Directed by and starring legendary Aussie actor Russell Crowe, Poker Face follows a tech billionaire and avid gambler named Jake Foley who arranges a wild night of high stakes poker for his mates.

But in order to play, they’ll need to spill their deepest darkest secrets with each other. OoOoOoOoOoOh!

Naturally, everyone’s keen because there’s a chance to win big bucks.

As the game unfolds, shit goes down and I don’t quite know what but it sounds pretty major!

Meanwhile when did Liam Hemsworth morph into a daddy? I'm into it!

The movie also stars RZA (The Man with the Iron Fists), Aden Young (Rectify), Steve Bastoni (Fires), Daniel MacPherson (Neighbours), Brooke Satchwell (upcoming Stan Original Series Black Snow), Paul Tassone (The Code), Matt Nable (upcoming Stan Original Film Transfusion, The Dry), Benedict Hardie (Joe vs. Carole), Jacqueline McKenzie (Stan Original Series Bloom) and Molly Grace (Savage River), with Elsa Pataky (Fast and Furious franchise) and Jack Thompson (High Ground).

The film was written by Stephen M. Coates (John Doe: Vigilante) and Crowe.

Liam stars alongside his sis-in-law Elsa Pataky, AKA Chris Hemsworth‘s missus. (Credit: Stan)

The whole thing was shot in New South Wales and marks Crowe’s second directorial outing following 2014’s AACTA Award-winning The Water Diviner.

“This was quite an extreme project for me, came on to my radar very fast,” old mate Rusty said via Stan’s press release.

He added that the “pressures” of filming a movie during lockdown “have played into the movie’s favour and taken the subject out of a certain realm of fantasy and grounded it in a reality. What do we leave behind? What is our legacy? What is left to do for a man who has everything he needs, except time?”

Wild to me that Liam Hemsworth filmed a movie with his sister-in-law!

I wonder when I’ll be receiving my invite to the Hemsworth viewing party…

The Stan Original Film Poker Face will premiere 22 November, only on Stan.