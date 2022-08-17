The First Trailer For Stan Original Series Last Light Is A Bloody Wild Apocalyptic Thrill Ride

If apocalyptic thrillers are your vibe then let us introduce you to your next TV obsession, Stan Original Series Last Light.

Based on Alex Scarrow’s international bestselling novel of the same name, Last Light tells the story of a family fighting to survive in a world that has been plunged into darkness.

It sees the television return of Matthew Fox who previously starred on Lost, that bonkers show about a group of plane crash survivors.

The series also stars Joanne Froggatt who you’ll recognise from Stan Original Series The Commons, Liar and Downton Abbey.

In Last Light, Fox plays a scientist who travels to the Middle East, only to discover that a global crisis has broken out.

Meanwhile his family is on the other side of the world and he must do what he can to save himself, his loved ones and hopefully the planet.

Suss the trailer below:

The series also stars Tom Wlaschiha (Game of Thrones, Stranger Things), Alyth Ross, Taylor Fay (Judge Rinder), Amber Rose Revah (The Punisher), Victor Alli (Belfast) and Hakeem Jomah (Rashash).

It was filmed in Prague, Abu Dhabi and Paris.

All episodes of the five-part series were directed by Jack Ryan director Dennie Gordon.

Buckle your bloody seats because it’s bound to be a non-stop action-packed thrill ride!

Me intensely watching the trailer on a loop.

The Stan Original Series Last Light premieres 8 September, only on Stan.