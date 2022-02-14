CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses suicide.

Gather ’round true crime fans, because it looks like we’re going to be sinking our teeth in some major DRAMA next month with The Girl From Plainville coming our way. Crime on our screens and in our podcasts? We are living in the most perfect timeline, I’ll tell you what.

Yep, we’ve got a brand new crime show coming to Stan on March 30, and I’m ready to make this my entire personality for an entire month.

The Girl From Plainville will centre around the true story of Michelle Carter and the “texting-suicide” case that resulted in her being charged with the involuntary manslaughter of then partner Conrad Roy III. If it sounds familiar, it’s because Carter’s 2017 trial was all over the news at the time.

The show is based on an Esquire article by Jesse Barron which shares the same name, and according to Stan, will “explore Carter’s relationship with Conrad Roy III and the events that led to his death, and later, her conviction.”

“The series examines the impact that technology, social media and pop culture has on young people’s mental health and how it can be truly damaging,” wrote Stan in a series synopsis.

Elle Fanning will be starring as main character Michelle Carter, which is phenom not just because she really does look like her, but because we’ve seen her acting chops in Stan’s The Great and they’re…well… really fkn great.

Joining Elle Fanning will be Chloë Sevigny as Lynn Roy, Colton Ryan as Conrad “Coco” Roy III, Cara Buono as Gail Carter, Kai Lennox as David Carter and Norbert Leo Butz as Conrad “Co” Roy II.

Have a gander at the intense trailer below:

The series will be airing on Stan at the same time as it does in the US, so if you want to keep up with the conservations this series is bound to create, you might wanna tune in.

You can catch The Girl From Plainville on Stan on March 30, 2022.