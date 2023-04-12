Sophie Cachia’s New Relo Leaked On BeReal & Apparently There’s A Reason She Kept It Secret

While there’s been a brief (like, teeny tiny) drought in the Sophie Cachia / Maddie Garrick drama, we have finally been blessed with the next instalment of the tea chronicles. Get your teacups ready.

A pic of Cachia has been released showing her smooching AFLW star, Sophie Van De Heuvel, just weeks after her ex-fiancé Garrick debuted her spicy new Italian romance. Molte bene!!!

Cachia and Van De Heuvel were spotted getting cosy via a screenshot of a BeReal post, leaked to influencer sleuthing account, @influencertea_aus.

The photo shows the pair locking lips in bed, although Cachia is the only one that can actually be seen in the shot.

Despite this, the account says that it’s just one of many photos of the pair on BeReal, alleging that they’ve received multiple DMs of the pair hanging out together. After much speculation, it looks like these two might ~officially~ be an item.

People are already starting to point out the uncanny likeliness between the Essendon star and Cachia’s ex, Maddie.

And uhhhhhh… just look.

I’m screaming, crying, hollering, hooting, etc.

Blonde — tick. Athletic — tick. Same eyes, same hair, same facial structure, same everything.

Damn. She really does have a type, huh?

Lord, whatever we did to deserve this unrelenting goss, please, never make it stop.

“Her new love interest is a spitting image of her ex Maddie,” the IG account wrote. “I guess she hasn’t [been] wrong the 1000 times she has told her audience she has a ‘type’.”

A fresh post from the Instagram account has also revealed the reason why Sophie is keeping everything around her new beau a bit hush-hush — and it has to do with the release of her new book, Then There Was You.

“Waiting for the launch of her second book to announce her relationship publicly,” the DM reads.

Cachia’s memoir is set to hit shelves on June 6, so if the goss is true, we might see her carefully biding her time and coinciding the hard launch of her relo with her new book. Capitalise, boo!

It follows a dramaahhh-filled few months after Cachia dropped a series of cryptic Instagram posts after her ex-fiancé debuted a new romance with WNBA player, Matea Atanasovska.

“You disrespect yourself when you rekindle a relationship that humiliated you…” one of the Instagram posts read.

It’s widely speculated that Maddie got with her new beau while she was still with Cachia sparking cheating rumours, although neither party has confirmed this.