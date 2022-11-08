Former Survivor star and Aussie influencer Sophie Cachia has broken her silence on her split from Madeleine “Maddie” Garrick after saying she would no longer speak on it. Every day this split gets messier and messier and we’re going along for the ride.

Cachia spoke to The Herald Sun about her sudden break-up from basketballer Maddie, making it very clear that she doesn’t harbour any ill will. Queen behaviour.

“While breakups are sad for everyone, I have chosen to have a really positive mindset and I have peace knowing we shared a wonderful few years together and I wish her all the best both personally and professionally overseas,” she said.

“Every challenge in life will provide you with a lesson.

“You can either choose to stay the same, or grow from it, and I promised myself I’d never let anyone break me again.”

Cachia made it clear, however, that she will not be speaking about why the split happened just yet.

“I could play the poor me card, or I could look at the life I’ve built — I have two incredible children, a beautiful home and a wonderful career. I really have everything I need.”

In case you missed it, Cachia announced her split from Garrick via a spicy set of Instagram stories insinuating the breakdown of “loyalty” and “trust” in their relationship.

Before the end of the relationship, Garrick moved to Florence to begin working with the local basketball club Polisportiva A. Galli Basket, where sources claimed she found a new girlfriend.

Garrick recently posted a set of cute pics with a member of her basketball team Sára Varga. The pair could just be really close friends, so take it all with a grain of salt.

A source claiming to be close to the couple told So Dramatic! last week that Sophie’s sister and fellow Survivor star KJ Austin was spilling the tea about why the couple split to people around her.

“Can confirm Sophie’s sister KJ is telling people Maddie cheated on her,” they claimed.

“She found out by checking through her phone when they were in Italy.”

Until Maddie or Sophie say anything, I’m just going to assume everything else is a vicious rumour.