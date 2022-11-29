Survivor star and Aussie influencer Sophie Cachia has revealed she’s been flirting up a storm with “pocket rocket 21-year-old girls.”

According to So Dramatic! the tea was revealed on the November 28 broadcast of 2Day Fm’s Hughesy, Ed & Erin. I must admit I did *not* have Hughesy’s involvement in this saga on my 2022 bingo card.

The hosts were discussing the 2006 fling between Real Housewives of D.C. star Catherine Ommanney and the then 21-year-old Prince Harry.

Apparently, during the segment, host Erin Molan received a text message from Sophie herself, noting that the influencer had a lot of thoughts on the subject of age-gap flings.

Reading the message on the air, Erin said that Sophie wrote: “Feel free to tell Hughesy from me that it’s not just the young men [in these relationships].”

“Don’t forget about those pocket rocket 21-year-old girls making us 32-year-olds feel like queens.” Slay?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Shaw (@sophiecachia_)

In case you need to do some catching up, Cachia announced her shock split from fiancé Madeleine “Maddie” Garrick in October in a spicy series of Instagram stories, insinuating a breakdown of “loyalty” and “trust”.

Sources have claimed Maddie might’ve found a new girlfriend in Italy while working at a basketball club in Florence — before the end of her relationship with Sophie. Ouch.

On November 27 — the day before her flirtatious reveal on live radio — Sophie claimed she felt “sexual” and “empowered” via Instagram story.

“I feel free. I feel creative. I feel sexual. I feel empowered.

“I probably feel the most like myself in over a decade.”