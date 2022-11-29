Survivor star and Aussie influencer Sophie Cachia has revealed she’s been flirting up a storm with “pocket rocket 21-year-old girls.”
According to So Dramatic! the tea was revealed on the November 28 broadcast of 2Day Fm’s Hughesy, Ed & Erin. I must admit I did *not* have Hughesy’s involvement in this saga on my 2022 bingo card.
The hosts were discussing the 2006 fling between Real Housewives of D.C. star Catherine Ommanney and the then 21-year-old Prince Harry.
Apparently, during the segment, host Erin Molan received a text message from Sophie herself, noting that the influencer had a lot of thoughts on the subject of age-gap flings.
Reading the message on the air, Erin said that Sophie wrote: “Feel free to tell Hughesy from me that it’s not just the young men [in these relationships].”
“Don’t forget about those pocket rocket 21-year-old girls making us 32-year-olds feel like queens.” Slay?
View this post on Instagram
In case you need to do some catching up, Cachia announced her shock split from fiancé Madeleine “Maddie” Garrick in October in a spicy series of Instagram stories, insinuating a breakdown of “loyalty” and “trust”.
Sources have claimed Maddie might’ve found a new girlfriend in Italy while working at a basketball club in Florence — before the end of her relationship with Sophie. Ouch.
On November 27 — the day before her flirtatious reveal on live radio — Sophie claimed she felt “sexual” and “empowered” via Instagram story.
“I feel free. I feel creative. I feel sexual. I feel empowered.
“I probably feel the most like myself in over a decade.”
More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV
-
In Yet Another Twist, A PR Agency Has Denied *Those* Sophie Cachia & Alanna Kennedy Claims
-
OOF: Sophie Cachia Is Sharing Cryptic IG Posts About Her Breakup & I Cannot Look Away
-
Sophie Cachia Has Done A Whole-Ass Interview About Her Split From Ex-Fiancée Maddie Garrick
-
Looks Like Sophie Cachia’s Ex Maddie Garrick Just Soft-Launched Her New Italian Boo