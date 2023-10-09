This Red Carpet Clusterfuck Ft. Sarah Jessica Parker, Dianna Agron & Rude Paps Is Truly Wild

As someone who has only witnessed the red carpet through the lens of interviews and shaky TikTok vids, I would describe them as an absolute cluster fuck. But wait until you see this chaotic footage of a red carpet incident involving Sarah Jessica Parker and Dianna Agron that’ll probably tick you off.

To give you the 411 on this red carpet blunder: The paparazzi are being dragged after they were caught disrespecting the queen of mean on Glee, Dianna Agron, on the red carpet.

In a viral TikTok, Agron and fellow actor Jeremy O. Harris were spotted speaking to fashion designer Wes Gordon, Paul Arnhold and actress Ariana DeBose at the New York City Ballet’s 2023 Fall Gala.

As they were chatting up a storm on the red carpet, a rude paparazzo yelled at them for “blocking an important photo”, which was just Ms SJP arriving on the carpet.

Although the paparazzo yelled, it seemed like the actors didn’t hear his squawks as they continued to converse.

So, for a second time, the pest-arazzi yelled at the actors to move along as there was a “very important photo” behind them.

This time, the squawk seemed to alert other rude paparazzi in the area, like some kind of pest alarm, and they all began to yell at the actors. Some of the yells were super harsh and had really rude tones behind them.

Agron and Harris eventually realised what the hullabaloo was all about, so they kindly stepped to the side for everyone’s precious photo. However, the paparazzi weren’t done being rude.

As the Sex and the City actress walked forward, the loud paparazzi posse can be heard talking smack about Agron.

“That’s Dianne [sic] the girl from Glee,” one photographer said, mispronouncing the actress’ name.

“I don’t know who she is,” a second paparazzo can be heard saying in response to the first photographer.

Parker continued to walk forward to the camera, seemingly naive to the chaos that unfolded in front of her.

(Image source: TIkTok / @mickmicknyc) (Image source: TIkTok / @mickmicknyc)

Since the TikTok, which now has more than 3.2 million views, made its rounds on the interwebs, folks have completely slammed the paparazzi that were heckling the stars on the gala’s carpet.

“Imagine yelling at THE Dianna Agron to move out of the way OH IM SICK TO MY STOMACH,” one TikToker wrote.

“I’m sorry but the way they yelled at Dianna Agron was NOT okay & they can’t even get her name right? POS’s. sometimes paparazzi don’t deserve anything,” a second person commented.

“The man yelling in this video has awoken a new level of rage in me,” wrote a third.

Other commenters said that they would’ve stood there the whole night if they were in Agron and Harris’ shoes.

(Image source: TikTok / @mickmicknyc)

Showbiz is always evolving. Actors and actresses are in and out 24/7, however, it doesn’t mean you can be rude to others for no reason. Agron and Harris have a rightful place on that carpet for both of their talents and outfits — which were stunning.

I can’t wait for the day that paparazzo who was screeching at the actors fucks around with the wrong celeb.

Image source: TikTok / @mickmicknyc