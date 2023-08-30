And Just Like That, Sarah Jessica Parker Has Adopted Shoe The Kitten But Kept His Real Name

One lucky kitten has won the luxury lottery, nabbing their very own star-studded family. As if we needed another reason to envy the lives of cats.

Sarah Jessica Parker, star of Sex And The City and its spinoff And Just Like That…, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share that she recently adopted a new kitten.

But wait – not just any kitten. If the furry face looks familiar to you it’s because SJP’s newest family member is everyone’s low-key fave And Just Like That… character. And by that I mean, definitely not Carrie (sorry SJP) but her cat, Shoe.

For anyone not familiar with the finale of And Just Like That…, the series wrapped up Season Two with Carrie Bradshaw officially becoming an actual writer – by which I mean, adopting a cat. Shoe – because what else would Carrie call a cat – was adopted after Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez) brought the kitten to her apartment.

And listen, I know we lived for that Samantha phone call but was Kim Cattrall upstaged by a kitten? This crazy cat lady says fur sure.

As adorable as the name ‘Shoe’ is, Parker explained in her Insta caption that the kitten’s real name is Lotus.

“He and his siblings were all given botanical names when they were rescued as newborns by the @cthumanesociety,” she wrote.

“Adopted officially by the Parker/Broderick family in April 2023. He joins Rémy and Smila who were adopted in May 2022. If he looks familiar, that’s because he is,” the actress added in the post.

The shelter, Connecticut Humane Society, got in on the fun. “Some pets get really exciting foster homes while they’re here at the Connecticut Humane Society. Little Lotus got to be on the set of And Just Like That with [@]SarahJessicaParker in Manhattan!”

And because even adorable Instagram posts about cats are not immune to teasing spoiler alerts, the shelter added that Lotus has “decided to stay on the show.”

And Just Like That… was recently renewed for a third season, and listen, if we could get Lotus and some more Samantha? I for one would be paw-sitively ecstatic.