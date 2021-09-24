Sarah Jessica Parker has broken her silence on the death of her friend and Sex and the City co-star Willie Garson in a heartbreaking statement.

The 56-year-old actress had been mourning in silence since news of her friend of over years’ tragic passing earlier this week, and said: “it’s been unbearable”.

“Sometimes silence is a statement,” she wrote.

“Of the gravity. The anguish. The magnitude of the loss of a 30+ year friendship.

“A real friendship that allowed for secrets, adventure, a shared professional family, truth, concerts, road trips, meals, late-night phone calls, a mutual devotion to parenthood and all the heartaches and joy that company, triumphs, disappointments, fear, rage and ears spent on its (most especially Carrie’s apartment) and laughing late into the night as both Stanford and Carrie and Willie and SJ.”

Fuck, who’s cutting onions up in here because I am absolutely bawling and we’re only halfway through.

“Willie, I will miss everything about you,” she continued.

“And replay our last moments together. I will re-read every text from your final days and put to pen our last calls.

“Your absence [is] a crater that I will fill with blessing of these memories and all the ones that are still in recesses yet to surface.”

The Sex and the City actress then expressed her next thoughts to Garson’s son, Nathen Garson: “My love and deepest sympathies and condolences to you dear Nathen. You were and are the light of Willie’s life and his greatest achievement was being your papa.

“These were his last words to me: ‘Great bangles all around’. Yes. Godspeed Willie Garson. RIP. X, SJ”.

If that didn’t make you tear up enough, Sarah Jessica Parker shared the statement with a carousel of photos of her and Willie over the years—some on set, some off, some candid, some posed.

In case you missed it, Willie Garson, who played the beloved Sex and the City queen Stanford Blatch, died this week. He was 57 years old. His co-stars and other famous mates have since paid tribute to the “kind man” here.