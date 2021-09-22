Following the tragic news that Willie Garson has sadly passed away at the age of 57, the beloved actor’s former co-stars and friends have paid tribute to him on social media.

Mario Cantone, who played Garson’s character Stanford Blatch’s partner Anthony on Sex and the City, wrote that he “couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner.

“I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods. Rest my sweet friend. I love you.”

His other Sex and the City co-star, Cynthia Nixon, shared a post on Instagram, writing:

So deeply, deeply sad we have lost @Willie.Garson. We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional — always. My heart goes out to his son, @Nathen_Garson.

Nathen, I hope you know how much he loved you and how proud he was to be your dad.

Seinfeld star Jason Alexander wrote: “The wonderful Willie Garson has left us. A dear, funny, kind man and delightful actor. Too soon. Rest well. #ripwilliegarson.”

Modern Family actress Julie Bowen shared the following reaction to her friend’s passing, “This breaks my heart. Willie Garson, a friend who loved me at my worst, (and always let me know it) is gone. Goodbye, Fatty. I love you always.”

Meanwhile actor Rob Morrow wrote, “Our sweet pal #WillieGarson has passed on. Dear soul, rest easy.”

Actress Mia Farrow thanked Willie Garson for his “kind heart” on Twitter, while actress Brenda Strong wrote: “Sending love to @WillieGarson as he makes his way to the next stage of life. Keep them laughing Willie. Just know how beloved you were by all.”

Popular Instagram page, @everyoutfitonsexandthecity, shared the following post as a tribute to Willie Garson:

There are no words to express what #WillieGarson has meant to us. Our hearts go out to his friends, his family, and the cast and crew of And Just Like That.

A family member of Garson’s confirmed the news to Variety, although a cause of death has not been disclosed.

His son Nathen, who he adopted in 2009, paid tribute to him on Instagram, writing: