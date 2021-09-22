Sex and the City star Willie Garson has tragically passed away at the age of 57, Variety reports.

A family member of Garson’s confirmed the news to the publication, although a cause of death has not been disclosed.

Garson played Stanford Blatch, Carrie’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) best friend, in Sex and the City and recently reprised his role for the forthcoming revival series, And Just Like That.

Garson has also starred in Big Mouth, White Collar, Friends, Hawaii Five-0, and NYPD Blue.

The actor adopted a son named Nathen in 2009. He remained an active voice in the adoption community, having served twice as a spokesperson for National Adoption Day.

His son has taken to Instagram to pay tribute to him, writing: “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You’ll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known. I’m glad you shared your love with me. I’ll never forget it or lose it.”

RIP Willie Garson.