At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

We’ve been blessed with the official trailer for the upcoming new chapter of Sex And The City — aptly named And Just Like That… — after waiting for what feels like an age. Strap on your knock-off Manolos and get ready, because we’re officially in the month of the reboot, and it looks like it’s going to be very good.

After we copped a teaser trailer back in October with a mere taste of what’s to come from the revival series. It’s got everything — Sarah Jessica Parker in her famed wardrobe, juicy Cosmopolitans, discussion about dating apps and public masturbation, and Big. BIG! He’s back and popping a cork from a (presumably very expensive) bottle of fine wine.

He’s fucken aged like a fine wine, too. Wooft.

As we already knew, Carrie Bradshaw’s moved from her sex and dating column to a full-on podcast, where she navigates life as a 50-something — her body’s changing, her world’s changing, and her life’s still changing. But, as Carrie is wont to do, she imparts a pearl of wisdom for all the SATC stans: “after all the years and all the changes, you’re still you.”

Mum, yes.

Along with the faves we’ve known and loved since day dot — Charlotte (Kristin Davis), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), Anthony Marentino (Mario Cantone), Steve Brady (David Eigenberg), Harry Goldenblatt (Evan Handler), and Stanford Blatch (played by the late, great Willie Garson) — there’s a bunch of new faces joining the SATC universe.

In the trailer we meet new characters played by Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman, so we can’t wait to see how they change and challenge the lives of the main characters.

READ MORE Fkn Fabulous: Kim Cattrall Has Emerged From The Ashes Of The SATC Drama With Two Epic New Roles

And Just Like That… is set to land on Binge from December 9 (the same day as the rest of the world, thank god). You can catch up on the original series there before it lands, if you’re up to the challenge.