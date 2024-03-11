Ryan Gosling Put His Whole Kussy Into That ‘I’m Just Ken’ Performance At The Oscars

Ryan Gosling cemented his icon status and gave the performance of a lifetime in his live rendition of “I’m Just Ken” at the 2024 Oscars. We knew he could sing but damn, where did those pipes come from?!

Rising from the audience like an angel returning to the skies, Gosling pranced his way towards the stage where he was met with 45 Kens to embellish his performance. Champagne glass in hand, at times he was literally draped upon the steps of the stage with the flair and drama that only Gosling could pull off. Now that’s our Ken.

Honestly, it needs to be seen to be believed. Peep it in the video below.

Mark Ronson, who is behind the song, teased that Gosling would be giving a “bananas” performance earlier today, and boy was that an understatement.

Are you telling me we got to watch this for free?!

Fans on the internet are hardly surprised at Gosling’s talent though. I mean, with this vintage footage of him below, it’s clear he was born for the stage.

The song, which was written for Barbie (2023), is not the only part of the soundtrack that was applauded at the Oscars.

Billie Eilish‘s ‘What Was I Made For’, which became an anthem for women sharing the heartbreaking experiences they had in their girlhood, won best song at the Oscars after Ken’s performance.

It’s been a big night for Ryan Gosling, who also nominated for Best Supporting Actor, and also got to have some fun banter with Emily Blunt on stage.

The two roasted the “Barbenheimer” competition, with Blunt brutally joking that judging by the awards and nominations, it certainly looks like it “wasn’t much of a rivalry” after all.

Say what you will about the Barbie snubs (and honestly, I’d debate how many of them were actual snubs), you can’t deny ‘I’m Just Ken’ is getting the love it deserves.

Image: Getty Images.