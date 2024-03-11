The Zone of Interest, a film which follows a commander of Auschwitz as he and his family strive to build an idyllic life while living in a home neighbouring the concentration camp, has won best international film at the Oscars. In an acceptance speech, the film’s director reminded the audience that genocide is not a thing of the past — but that it’s happening right now.

The Zone of Interest is a harrowing film not just because of its subject matter — the Holocaust and World War II — but because of the way it shows how easy it is for such atrocities to be pushed to the background.

In a speech thanking the Academy for the award, British director of the film Jonathan Glazer said that it was made not just to reflect on choices made in the past, such as in WWII — but to “confront us in the present” and to say “look what we do now”.

“Our film shows where dehumanisation leads at its worst, shaped all of our past and present,” Glazer said.

“Now we stand here as men who refute their Jewishness and the Holocaust being hijacked by an occupation which has led to conflict for so many innocent people.

“Whether the victims of October the 7th in Israel, or the ongoing attack on Gaza, all the victims of this to humanisation — how do we resist?

Glazer’s speech was not the first show of solidarity with Palestine at the Oscars — earlier during the evening, celebrities debuted their looks on the red carpet, with many wearing small red pins to signify their support for a ceasefire.

Poor Things actor Ramy Youssef spoke to Variety on the red carpet where he discussed what the pin stands for.

“We’re calling for an immediate, permanent ceasefire in Gaza. We’re calling for peace and lasting justice for the people of Palestine,” Youssef said.

“It’s a universal message of, ‘Let’s stop killing kids. Let’s not be part of more war.’”

The tributes to Gaza at the Oscars come as more than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israel in five months.

Image: Getty.