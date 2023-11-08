Patrick Dempsey Has Been Crowned Sexiest Man Alive For 2023 & It’s About Bloody Time

After years and years of frothing over this McSteamy man — who is more famously known as McDreamy — Patrick Dempsey has finally been crowned PEOPLE‘s Sexiest Man Alive for 2023. Yep, the world is slowly healing.

PEOPLE Magazine finally dropped its cover for the annual Sexiest Man Alive issue in an X (formerly Twitter) post, which featured one beaming and one ~serious~ Dempsey.

I mean, just look at that salt and pepper hair, kind smile, gorgeous eyes… Let me link the cover photo before I write an essay about everything I love about him.

In his sexy interview for his new title, the 57-year-old actor reflected on his new-found status and how he will use his platform to promote “something positive”.

“I’m glad it’s happening at this point in my life,” he told the publication.

“It’s nice to have the recognition, and certainly my ego takes a little bump, but it gives me the platform to use it for something positive.”

When asked about his reaction to being crowned Sexiest Man Alive, Dempsey poked fun at the fact that he’s had to wait for that title.

“I was completely shocked, and then I started laughing, like, this is a joke, right? I’ve always been the bridesmaid!” Dempsey joked.

“I’d completely forgotten about it and never even contemplated being in this position. So my ego is good.”

Ah, Dempsey, you’ve forgotten about this title, but we never have (and never will) forget about you — respectfully.

During his chat with PEOPLE, the actor also mentioned The Dempsey Centre, which is a cancer care and support centre he founded in 2008 in honour of his late mother, Amanda. As reported by the publication, it is the closest thing he holds to his heart.

He also touched on raising his kids — Talula, 21, and Sullivan and Darby, 16-year-old twins — with his wife Jillian, a makeup artist who founded her own clean beauty line called Jillian Dempsey.

He believes his kids are “just going to make fun of me and pick on me and figure out every reason why I shouldn’t be” the Sexiest Man Alive.

“Which is good, they keep me young,” he added.

Last year, Chris Evans, AKA America’s Ass, was crowned PEOPLE‘s Sexiest Man Alive.

If you’re geeked to find out about the history of PEOPLE‘s Sexiest Man Alive, here’s a cheeky running list of all the covers.

Image source: Getty Images / Lexie Moreland