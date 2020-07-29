Thanks for signing up!

As last night’s episode of Bachelor In Paradise was airing, a coupla cast members took to social media to call out the editing, claiming they were stitched up to seem worse than they actually were.

Cass Mamone shared a snippet of the footage in which her voiceover appeared to say “Jackson is talking to Brittney… I think Jackson can do better than Brittney.”

In her Instagram post, Cass insinuated that Bachelor in Paradise editors had sliced up a whole bunch of sentences in order to create the above voiceover.

“I OWN what ever [sic] comes out of my mouth directly,” she captioned the footage, “but I will NOT own pieces of different interviews at different times pieced together to steer a narrative.”

Credit: Instagram / Cass

Following her claim that she copped the villain edit, her co-star Niranga took to Instagram to say that the opposite is, in fact, true.

As spotted by Bachelor fan account Bachie Funny, Niranga responded to a fan in the comments section and wrote, “Let’s say she looked good in the edits.”

Yikes.

He also shared an IG Story defending Brittany and calling out “one in particular”, who we can only assume is Cass, “saying they got a bad edit.”

“It infuriated me,” he wrote. Catch the rest of it below:

Keira concurred with Cass’ theory, however, as she posted a screenshot of the Story in solidarity with her.

“The real villains are the people that are behind the show creating their own narrative… & not caring AT ALL who’s [sic] lives they destroy to get viewers.”

“Desperate times call for desperate measures,” she concluded.

This batch of tea coincides with Jamie Doran‘s recent announcement that he was threatening legal action over his portrayal on the season.

