Bachelor in Paradise punters Cass Mamone and Keira Maguire have come out swinging against the show’s editors and producers, claiming they’re “the real villains.”

Following last night’s episode, Cass shared a snippet of the footage in which her voiceover appeared to say “Jackson is talking to Brittney… I think Jackson can do better than Brittney.”

In her Instagram post, Cass insinuated that Bachelor in Paradise editors had sliced up a whole bunch of sentences in order to create the above voiceover.

“I OWN what ever [sic] comes out of my mouth directly,” she captioned the footage, “but I will NOT own pieces of different interviews at different times pieced together to steer a narrative.”

Head on over to her Instagram stories now to give it a listen. After a while, it kind of sounds like this… ‘JaCKson Is TaLKinG TO BRITTNEY… i ThInk JACKSON can Do BEtter ThaN BRITTney.”

Following this, Keira posted a screenshot of the story in solidarity with Cass.

“The real villains are the people that are behind the show creating their own narrative… & not caring AT ALL who’s [sic] lives they destroy to get viewers.”

“Desperate times call for desperate measures,” she concluded.

This batch of tea coincides with Jamie Doran‘s recent announcement that he was threatening legal action over his portrayal on the season.

Turns out reality TV isn’t real. Who’d have thought?